The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UTI Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UTI Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF is ₹21.6 and ₹27.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25