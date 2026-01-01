Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹60.03
Prev. Close₹58.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹83.04
Day's High₹60.03
Day's Low₹57
52 Week's High₹97.5
52 Week's Low₹43.52
Book Value₹37.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80.07
P/E12.36
EPS4.74
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.98
1.66
1.66
1.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.06
14.23
8.03
4.6
Net Worth
22.04
15.89
9.69
6.26
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
100.36
104.76
78.76
60.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
100.36
104.76
78.76
60.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
0.21
0.12
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
4,007.35
|45.27
|5,12,147.86
|2,832.08
|0.91
|37,902.84
|493.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
275.1
|56.65
|54,450.3
|264.23
|0.66
|4,503.97
|41.18
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
20.95
|27.84
|24,880.68
|278.56
|0.73
|1,096.75
|12.61
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,133
|20.79
|18,683.37
|211.24
|0.82
|5,787.56
|441.61
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
273.55
|321.98
|16,779.36
|31.68
|0.07
|917.49
|76.2
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Madhusudan Sarda
WTD & Executive Director
URVASHI SARDA
Non Executive Director
Priyanandini Sarda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vineeta Gautam
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajagopal Karpurapu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yumnam Joykumar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Aggarwal
38 S/F Near MCD Park,
Mohammadpur,
Delhi - 110066
Tel: 98187 93385
Website: https://gabionindia.com/
Email: compliance@gabionindia.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Gabion Technologies India Limited was incorporated February 18, 2008 as Gabion Technologies India Private Limited, dated February 18, 2008. Subsequently, Company converted into a public limited compan...
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Reports by Gabion Technologies India Ltd
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