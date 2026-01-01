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Gabion Technologies India Ltd Share Price Live

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58.98
(0.65%)
Apr 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open60.03
  • Day's High60.03
  • 52 Wk High97.5
  • Prev. Close58.6
  • Day's Low57
  • 52 Wk Low 43.52
  • Turnover (lac)83.04
  • P/E12.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.71
  • EPS4.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gabion Technologies India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

₹60.03

Prev. Close

₹58.6

Turnover(Lac.)

₹83.04

Day's High

₹60.03

Day's Low

₹57

52 Week's High

₹97.5

52 Week's Low

₹43.52

Book Value

₹37.71

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80.07

P/E

12.36

EPS

4.74

Divi. Yield

0

Gabion Technologies India Ltd Corporate Action

27 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Gabion Technologies India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Gabion Technologies India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

08 Apr, 2026|07:40 PM
Jan-2026Jan-2026Jan-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Gabion Technologies India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.98

1.66

1.66

1.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.06

14.23

8.03

4.6

Net Worth

22.04

15.89

9.69

6.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

100.36

104.76

78.76

60.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

100.36

104.76

78.76

60.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

0.21

0.12

0.25

Gabion Technologies India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

4,007.35

45.275,12,147.862,832.080.9137,902.84493.77

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

275.1

56.6554,450.3264.230.664,503.9741.18

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

20.95

27.8424,880.68278.560.731,096.7512.61

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,133

20.7918,683.37211.240.825,787.56441.61

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACMESOLAR

273.55

321.9816,779.3631.680.07917.4976.2

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gabion Technologies India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Madhusudan Sarda

WTD & Executive Director

URVASHI SARDA

Non Executive Director

Priyanandini Sarda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vineeta Gautam

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajagopal Karpurapu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yumnam Joykumar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Aggarwal

Registered Office

38 S/F Near MCD Park,

Mohammadpur,

Delhi - 110066

Tel: 98187 93385

Website: https://gabionindia.com/

Email: compliance@gabionindia.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Gabion Technologies India Limited was incorporated February 18, 2008 as Gabion Technologies India Private Limited, dated February 18, 2008. Subsequently, Company converted into a public limited compan...
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Reports by Gabion Technologies India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gabion Technologies India Ltd share price today?

The Gabion Technologies India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gabion Technologies India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gabion Technologies India Ltd is ₹80.07 Cr. as of 08 Apr ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gabion Technologies India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gabion Technologies India Ltd is 12.36 and 1.55 as of 08 Apr ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gabion Technologies India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gabion Technologies India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gabion Technologies India Ltd is ₹43.52 and ₹97.5 as of 08 Apr ‘26

What is the CAGR of Gabion Technologies India Ltd?

Gabion Technologies India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -37.27% and 1 Month at 10.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gabion Technologies India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gabion Technologies India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.48 %
Institutions - 12.13 %
Public - 14.39 %

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