Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF Share Price

15.79
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:27 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.35
  • Day's High16.35
  • 52 Wk High17.55
  • Prev. Close16.03
  • Day's Low15.66
  • 52 Wk Low 15.15
  • Turnover (lac)11.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

16.35

Prev. Close

16.03

Turnover(Lac.)

11.17

Day's High

16.35

Day's Low

15.66

52 Week's High

17.55

52 Week's Low

15.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:27 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF share price today?

The Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF is ₹29.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF is 0 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF is ₹15.15 and ₹17.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF?

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -4.01%, 3 Month at -3.43% and 1 Month at -0.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF?

The shareholding pattern of Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

