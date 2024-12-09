Summary

Yash Highvoltage Ltd. was originally incorporated in the name of Yash Highvoltage Insulators Private Limited on June 06, 2002 at Gujarat. The name of Company was changed to Yash Highvoltage Private Limited on February 13, 2018 which subsequently, converted into a Public Company on February 19, 2018 and name was changed to Yash Highvoltage Limited on March 07, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company carry out manufacturing operations from their plant located in Dist. Savli, Vadodara, which has an installed capacity for production of 2500 units of OIP Bushings, 500 units of High Current Bushings, 1500 units of RIP Bushings and 1200 units of FRP cylinders & Guard Rings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of transformer bushings, particularly, high current bushings, OIP condenser bushings, RIP condenser bushings and insulation materials, particularly Fibre Glass cylinders and FRP guard rings. A bushing is an electrical engineered component that insulates a high-voltage conductor passing through a metal enclosure, like transformers. It allow an electrical conductor to pass safely through a transformer. It undertake repairing, retrofitting and replacement work of old bushings.The market for transformer bushings comprises of two segments i.e. new products supplied for new transformers and secondly,replacement bushings sold either to upgrade an existing transformer installation or as replacement for a bushing that has suffereddamage duri

