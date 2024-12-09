SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹305
Prev. Close₹297.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,434.83
Day's High₹339.7
Day's Low₹302.1
52 Week's High₹311
52 Week's Low₹252.95
Book Value₹47.51
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)904.79
P/E70.39
EPS4.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.06
29.01
21.43
13.9
Net Worth
42.14
32.09
24.51
16.98
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
KEYUR GIRISHCHANDRA SHAH
Non Executive Director
TWINKLE KEYUR SHAH
Independent Director
Suril Saumil Mehta
Non Executive Director
Hartmuth Udo Erich Fethke
Independent Director
R N Nayak
Independent Director
Sanjoy Kumar Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tushar Janardan Lakhmapurkar
Summary
Yash Highvoltage Ltd. was originally incorporated in the name of Yash Highvoltage Insulators Private Limited on June 06, 2002 at Gujarat. The name of Company was changed to Yash Highvoltage Private Limited on February 13, 2018 which subsequently, converted into a Public Company on February 19, 2018 and name was changed to Yash Highvoltage Limited on March 07, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company carry out manufacturing operations from their plant located in Dist. Savli, Vadodara, which has an installed capacity for production of 2500 units of OIP Bushings, 500 units of High Current Bushings, 1500 units of RIP Bushings and 1200 units of FRP cylinders & Guard Rings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of transformer bushings, particularly, high current bushings, OIP condenser bushings, RIP condenser bushings and insulation materials, particularly Fibre Glass cylinders and FRP guard rings. A bushing is an electrical engineered component that insulates a high-voltage conductor passing through a metal enclosure, like transformers. It allow an electrical conductor to pass safely through a transformer. It undertake repairing, retrofitting and replacement work of old bushings.The market for transformer bushings comprises of two segments i.e. new products supplied for new transformers and secondly,replacement bushings sold either to upgrade an existing transformer installation or as replacement for a bushing that has suffereddamage duri
The Yash Highvoltage Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹316.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Highvoltage Ltd is ₹904.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yash Highvoltage Ltd is 70.39 and 6.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Highvoltage Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Highvoltage Ltd is ₹252.95 and ₹311 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Yash Highvoltage Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 8.81%.
