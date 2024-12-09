iifl-logo-icon 1
316.9
(6.68%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open305
  • Day's High339.7
  • 52 Wk High311
  • Prev. Close297.05
  • Day's Low302.1
  • 52 Wk Low 252.95
  • Turnover (lac)5,434.83
  • P/E70.39
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value47.51
  • EPS4.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)904.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Yash Highvoltage Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

305

Prev. Close

297.05

Turnover(Lac.)

5,434.83

Day's High

339.7

Day's Low

302.1

52 Week's High

311

52 Week's Low

252.95

Book Value

47.51

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

904.79

P/E

70.39

EPS

4.22

Divi. Yield

0

Yash Highvoltage Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Yash Highvoltage Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Yash Highvoltage Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:07 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 79.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 79.48%

Non-Promoter- 20.51%

Institutions: 20.51%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yash Highvoltage Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.06

29.01

21.43

13.9

Net Worth

42.14

32.09

24.51

16.98

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Yash Highvoltage Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yash Highvoltage Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

KEYUR GIRISHCHANDRA SHAH

Non Executive Director

TWINKLE KEYUR SHAH

Independent Director

Suril Saumil Mehta

Non Executive Director

Hartmuth Udo Erich Fethke

Independent Director

R N Nayak

Independent Director

Sanjoy Kumar Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tushar Janardan Lakhmapurkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yash Highvoltage Ltd

Summary

Yash Highvoltage Ltd. was originally incorporated in the name of Yash Highvoltage Insulators Private Limited on June 06, 2002 at Gujarat. The name of Company was changed to Yash Highvoltage Private Limited on February 13, 2018 which subsequently, converted into a Public Company on February 19, 2018 and name was changed to Yash Highvoltage Limited on March 07, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company carry out manufacturing operations from their plant located in Dist. Savli, Vadodara, which has an installed capacity for production of 2500 units of OIP Bushings, 500 units of High Current Bushings, 1500 units of RIP Bushings and 1200 units of FRP cylinders & Guard Rings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of transformer bushings, particularly, high current bushings, OIP condenser bushings, RIP condenser bushings and insulation materials, particularly Fibre Glass cylinders and FRP guard rings. A bushing is an electrical engineered component that insulates a high-voltage conductor passing through a metal enclosure, like transformers. It allow an electrical conductor to pass safely through a transformer. It undertake repairing, retrofitting and replacement work of old bushings.The market for transformer bushings comprises of two segments i.e. new products supplied for new transformers and secondly,replacement bushings sold either to upgrade an existing transformer installation or as replacement for a bushing that has suffereddamage duri
Company FAQs

What is the Yash Highvoltage Ltd share price today?

The Yash Highvoltage Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹316.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Highvoltage Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Highvoltage Ltd is ₹904.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yash Highvoltage Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yash Highvoltage Ltd is 70.39 and 6.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yash Highvoltage Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Highvoltage Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Highvoltage Ltd is ₹252.95 and ₹311 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yash Highvoltage Ltd?

Yash Highvoltage Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 8.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yash Highvoltage Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yash Highvoltage Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.70 %
Institutions - 14.99 %
Public - 27.31 %

