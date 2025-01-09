Yash Highvoltage Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 9th January 2025 inter alia: a. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further as per companys code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by its Employees and other Connected Persons under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) (PIT Regulations) the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated employees immediate relatives specified person and connected person was closed from 21st December 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are announced on 9th January 2025. We wish you inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 9th January, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: a. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 [SEBI Listing Regulations], we are pleased to submit Unaudited Financial Statements for the half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors at its Board meeting held on 9th January 2025 has considered and approved the Unaudited financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 09.01.2025)