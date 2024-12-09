Yash Highvoltage Ltd Summary

Yash Highvoltage Ltd. was originally incorporated in the name of Yash Highvoltage Insulators Private Limited on June 06, 2002 at Gujarat. The name of Company was changed to Yash Highvoltage Private Limited on February 13, 2018 which subsequently, converted into a Public Company on February 19, 2018 and name was changed to Yash Highvoltage Limited on March 07, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company carry out manufacturing operations from their plant located in Dist. Savli, Vadodara, which has an installed capacity for production of 2500 units of OIP Bushings, 500 units of High Current Bushings, 1500 units of RIP Bushings and 1200 units of FRP cylinders & Guard Rings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of transformer bushings, particularly, high current bushings, OIP condenser bushings, RIP condenser bushings and insulation materials, particularly Fibre Glass cylinders and FRP guard rings. A bushing is an electrical engineered component that insulates a high-voltage conductor passing through a metal enclosure, like transformers. It allow an electrical conductor to pass safely through a transformer. It undertake repairing, retrofitting and replacement work of old bushings.The market for transformer bushings comprises of two segments i.e. new products supplied for new transformers and secondly,replacement bushings sold either to upgrade an existing transformer installation or as replacement for a bushing that has suffereddamage during the working life of the transformer. The Company is present in both segment of transformer bushings. Its range oftransformer bushings offered finds application in Power, Distribution, Cast Resin, Dry Type, Furnace, Loco, Induction and Generating Transformers, which are manufactured with Indian Standards and also as per given specifications and drawings. The range in transformer bushings and related services not only allow existing customers to source their product & service requirements but also enables to expand business as well as address a larger base of potential new customers. Majority of bushings are customized in terms of Mounting Dimensions, Termination lengths, Terminal/conductor material, shape & size, operating conditions such as altitude, temporary- ver- voltages (ToV), temperature of ambient air and immersion medium, seismic conditions, operating cantilever load etc.In 2008, major control of the Company was acquired by Mr. Keyur Girishchandra Shah and his relatives through transfer of shares from erstwhile shareholders. In 2009, Company received its first ISO 9001:2008 Certificate for design, manufacture and supply of transformer bushings and polymer insulators. Later on, in 2016, a new product line i.e., Transformer Bushing was launched. Apart from this, the Company joined hands rights with MGC Moser - Glaser AG, a Switzerland based Company, engaged in manufacturing of RIP Bushings and RIP Busbar Systems, for rendering their technology to produce and sale RIP Bushings in India under their technical knowhow. In the last few years there has been exponential increase in the requirements of dry type RIP bushings in India driven by the inclusion in the technical specifications of premier central Utilities such as POWERGRID & NTPC and in the standard technical specification ofTransformers released by CEA (Central Electricity Authority) which is now being in process of adoption by all the other State and PrivateUtilities. To capitalize the increased market demand and also expand into global markets, company has partnered with a Switzerland based project management group to develop in house RIP cores. This initiative will reduce dependency on our present sub-vendors and enabling company to handle large volumes with significantly shorten lead times as presently prevailing in the industry due to limited manufacturers with this technology. This project is expected to be completed in next 2 years and upon completion of the same,During Dec 2024, the company has come up with a initial public offer of 7535000 shares in order to meet the expenses of the proposed expansion for purchase of Plant & Machineries, Factory Building, Cost of Land and to meet the expenses of the Technological Developments over. The companies shares is listed under BSE SME Segment.