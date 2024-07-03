SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹68
Prev. Close₹67.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.56
Day's High₹68
Day's Low₹64.75
52 Week's High₹145.16
52 Week's Low₹52.85
Book Value₹35.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)125.51
P/E13.65
EPS4.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.02
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.24
28.09
18.03
14.28
Net Worth
68.26
31.59
21.53
17.78
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
151.16
145.47
149.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
151.16
145.47
149.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
0.06
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Upkar Singh Ahuja
Whole-time Director
Barunpreet Singh Ahuja
Executive Director
Kanwardeep Singh
Non Executive Director
Manmeet Kaur
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar
Independent Director
Gaurav Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanveer Kaur
Reports by New Swan Multitech Ltd
Summary
New Swan Multitech Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 03, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. New Swan Multitech are an engineering-led manufacturer of (i) complex and critical precision engineered components and parts used in automotive sector and (ii) agricultural implements designed to meet the diverse needs of modern farming. Within the automotive sector, Company manufacture, procure and supply a range of precision machined tubular assemblies, welded assemblies, precision brackets and sheet metal parts. Within the agricultural implements sector, it design, manufacture and supply agricultural implements that cater to different aspects of farming such as soil preparation, sowing, crop management, harvesting and crop residue management. In 2014-15, the Company established manufacturing unit for agricultural implements at Ludhiana, Punjab and thereafter in 2015-16, it set up manufacturing unit for auto components based at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The agricultural implements sector is equipped with various machineries such as Broach Machine, Center Facing Machine, Beam Furnace, Deburring Machine, Gear Hobbing, Gear Shaver, Hydraullic Press, Laser Machine, Milling Machine, Plasma Machine, Power Grid, Cylindrical Grinder Machine, Drill Machines, Diameter Grinder, Laser Marking Machine etc. Similarly, the auto components is equipped with various machineries such as Robotic Welding Machines, lathe machine, surface g
The New Swan Multitech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New Swan Multitech Ltd is ₹125.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of New Swan Multitech Ltd is 13.65 and 1.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New Swan Multitech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New Swan Multitech Ltd is ₹52.85 and ₹145.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
New Swan Multitech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -48.48%, 6 Month at -29.80%, 3 Month at -5.78% and 1 Month at 5.59%.
