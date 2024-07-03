iifl-logo-icon 1
New Swan Multitech Ltd Share Price

66
(-2.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open68
  • Day's High68
  • 52 Wk High145.16
  • Prev. Close67.84
  • Day's Low64.75
  • 52 Wk Low 52.85
  • Turnover (lac)10.56
  • P/E13.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.89
  • EPS4.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)125.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
New Swan Multitech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

68

Prev. Close

67.84

Turnover(Lac.)

10.56

Day's High

68

Day's Low

64.75

52 Week's High

145.16

52 Week's Low

52.85

Book Value

35.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

125.51

P/E

13.65

EPS

4.97

Divi. Yield

0

New Swan Multitech Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

New Swan Multitech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

New Swan Multitech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:40 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 26.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

New Swan Multitech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.02

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.24

28.09

18.03

14.28

Net Worth

68.26

31.59

21.53

17.78

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

151.16

145.47

149.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

151.16

145.47

149.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

0.06

0.13

New Swan Multitech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT New Swan Multitech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Upkar Singh Ahuja

Whole-time Director

Barunpreet Singh Ahuja

Executive Director

Kanwardeep Singh

Non Executive Director

Manmeet Kaur

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar

Independent Director

Gaurav Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanveer Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by New Swan Multitech Ltd

Summary

New Swan Multitech Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 03, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. New Swan Multitech are an engineering-led manufacturer of (i) complex and critical precision engineered components and parts used in automotive sector and (ii) agricultural implements designed to meet the diverse needs of modern farming. Within the automotive sector, Company manufacture, procure and supply a range of precision machined tubular assemblies, welded assemblies, precision brackets and sheet metal parts. Within the agricultural implements sector, it design, manufacture and supply agricultural implements that cater to different aspects of farming such as soil preparation, sowing, crop management, harvesting and crop residue management. In 2014-15, the Company established manufacturing unit for agricultural implements at Ludhiana, Punjab and thereafter in 2015-16, it set up manufacturing unit for auto components based at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The agricultural implements sector is equipped with various machineries such as Broach Machine, Center Facing Machine, Beam Furnace, Deburring Machine, Gear Hobbing, Gear Shaver, Hydraullic Press, Laser Machine, Milling Machine, Plasma Machine, Power Grid, Cylindrical Grinder Machine, Drill Machines, Diameter Grinder, Laser Marking Machine etc. Similarly, the auto components is equipped with various machineries such as Robotic Welding Machines, lathe machine, surface g
Company FAQs

What is the New Swan Multitech Ltd share price today?

The New Swan Multitech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66 today.

What is the Market Cap of New Swan Multitech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New Swan Multitech Ltd is ₹125.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of New Swan Multitech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of New Swan Multitech Ltd is 13.65 and 1.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of New Swan Multitech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New Swan Multitech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New Swan Multitech Ltd is ₹52.85 and ₹145.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of New Swan Multitech Ltd?

New Swan Multitech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -48.48%, 6 Month at -29.80%, 3 Month at -5.78% and 1 Month at 5.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of New Swan Multitech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of New Swan Multitech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.62 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 26.20 %

