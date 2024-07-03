New Swan Multitech Ltd Summary

New Swan Multitech Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 03, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. New Swan Multitech are an engineering-led manufacturer of (i) complex and critical precision engineered components and parts used in automotive sector and (ii) agricultural implements designed to meet the diverse needs of modern farming. Within the automotive sector, Company manufacture, procure and supply a range of precision machined tubular assemblies, welded assemblies, precision brackets and sheet metal parts. Within the agricultural implements sector, it design, manufacture and supply agricultural implements that cater to different aspects of farming such as soil preparation, sowing, crop management, harvesting and crop residue management. In 2014-15, the Company established manufacturing unit for agricultural implements at Ludhiana, Punjab and thereafter in 2015-16, it set up manufacturing unit for auto components based at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The agricultural implements sector is equipped with various machineries such as Broach Machine, Center Facing Machine, Beam Furnace, Deburring Machine, Gear Hobbing, Gear Shaver, Hydraullic Press, Laser Machine, Milling Machine, Plasma Machine, Power Grid, Cylindrical Grinder Machine, Drill Machines, Diameter Grinder, Laser Marking Machine etc. Similarly, the auto components is equipped with various machineries such as Robotic Welding Machines, lathe machine, surface grinder machine, press machine, paint shop setup etc. Apart from these, Company procure certain of the auto-components in the finished and unfinished form (bought out parts) from their Promoter Group entity, M/s New Swan Enterprises which includes fuel cap & bracket for seat latch, stay stopper rubber, body cover, plate engine guards, side stand and other items.The Company propose Initial Public Offer by issuing 50,16,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.