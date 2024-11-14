Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

New Swan Multitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited financial results for the half yearly ended 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosures) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing here with unaudited financial results of the company for the Half year ended 30th September 2024 together with Limited review report approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 14.11.2024. The meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on Saturday 07th September, 2024 has approved the following appointments: 1. Re-appointment of M/s M.G. Jindal & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Upkar Singh as Managing Director of the company for a period of five 5 years w.e.f 19th March, 2024 to 18th March, 2029

