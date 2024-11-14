iifl-logo-icon 1
New Swan Multitech Ltd Board Meeting

61
(-1.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

New Swan CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
New Swan Multitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited financial results for the half yearly ended 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosures) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing here with unaudited financial results of the company for the Half year ended 30th September 2024 together with Limited review report approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 14.11.2024. The meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on Saturday 07th September, 2024 has approved the following appointments: 1. Re-appointment of M/s M.G. Jindal & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Upkar Singh as Managing Director of the company for a period of five 5 years w.e.f 19th March, 2024 to 18th March, 2029
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
New Swan Multitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve New Swan Multitech Limited informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 This is to inform that Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure s) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

