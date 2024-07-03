iifl-logo-icon 1
Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd Share Price

17.27
(1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.27
  • Day's High17.27
  • 52 Wk High16.94
  • Prev. Close16.94
  • Day's Low17.27
  • 52 Wk Low 3.78
  • Turnover (lac)31.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

17.27

Prev. Close

16.94

Turnover(Lac.)

31.08

Day's High

17.27

Day's Low

17.27

52 Week's High

16.94

52 Week's Low

3.78

Book Value

4.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:16 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.11%

Non-Promoter- 39.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.05

17.05

10.25

1.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.93

-3.43

-1.54

-2.31

Net Worth

7.12

13.62

8.71

-0.56

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sayyed Hamid

Non Executive Director

Roudha Zerlina

Executive Director & CFO

Sayyed Haris Sayyed Imbichi

Independent Director

Mohammed Arzoo Abdul Latheef

Independent Director

Mohammed Asharaf

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Shaw

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd

Summary

Fone4 Communications (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Fone4 Communications (India) Private Limited on May 8, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC Ernakulam, consequent upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Company dated March 9, 2022 in the name of Fone4 Communications (India) Limited. Mr. Sayyed Hamid and Mrs. Roudha Zerlina are the promoters of the Company. The Company is one of the fastest growing Multi Brand Retail Chain outlet in Kerala and is mainly involved in multi-brand retail selling of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phone accessories, computer/laptop and computer/ laptop parts and other electronic consumer durables. Fone4 Communications (India) Limited - An online E-commerce Electronics outfit commenced its business in the year 2014 promoted by its visionary promoter Mr. Sayyed Hamid and headquartered at Cochin, Kerala. Inspired by the growth in the Online E-Commerce segment particularly for electronics and electrical gadgets, the Company developed a robust Technological Platform www.fone4.in, wherein customers could buy their desired products through online E-Commerce with attractive offers and more particularly during festive and other seasons. The Company has a wide range of offerings through both onl
Company FAQs

What is the Fone4 Communications India Ltd share price today?

The Fone4 Communications India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fone4 Communications India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fone4 Communications India Ltd is ₹29.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fone4 Communications India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fone4 Communications India Ltd is 0 and 4.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fone4 Communications India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fone4 Communications India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fone4 Communications India Ltd is ₹3.78 and ₹16.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fone4 Communications India Ltd?

Fone4 Communications India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 21.26%, 1 Year at 318.27%, 6 Month at 245.01%, 3 Month at 192.57% and 1 Month at 66.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fone4 Communications India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fone4 Communications India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.88 %

