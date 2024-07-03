Summary

Fone4 Communications (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Fone4 Communications (India) Private Limited on May 8, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC Ernakulam, consequent upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Company dated March 9, 2022 in the name of Fone4 Communications (India) Limited. Mr. Sayyed Hamid and Mrs. Roudha Zerlina are the promoters of the Company. The Company is one of the fastest growing Multi Brand Retail Chain outlet in Kerala and is mainly involved in multi-brand retail selling of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phone accessories, computer/laptop and computer/ laptop parts and other electronic consumer durables. Fone4 Communications (India) Limited - An online E-commerce Electronics outfit commenced its business in the year 2014 promoted by its visionary promoter Mr. Sayyed Hamid and headquartered at Cochin, Kerala. Inspired by the growth in the Online E-Commerce segment particularly for electronics and electrical gadgets, the Company developed a robust Technological Platform www.fone4.in, wherein customers could buy their desired products through online E-Commerce with attractive offers and more particularly during festive and other seasons. The Company has a wide range of offerings through both onl

