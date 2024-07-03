Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹17.27
Prev. Close₹16.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.08
Day's High₹17.27
Day's Low₹17.27
52 Week's High₹16.94
52 Week's Low₹3.78
Book Value₹4.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.05
17.05
10.25
1.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.93
-3.43
-1.54
-2.31
Net Worth
7.12
13.62
8.71
-0.56
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sayyed Hamid
Non Executive Director
Roudha Zerlina
Executive Director & CFO
Sayyed Haris Sayyed Imbichi
Independent Director
Mohammed Arzoo Abdul Latheef
Independent Director
Mohammed Asharaf
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Shaw
Reports by Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd
Summary
Fone4 Communications (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Fone4 Communications (India) Private Limited on May 8, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC Ernakulam, consequent upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Company dated March 9, 2022 in the name of Fone4 Communications (India) Limited. Mr. Sayyed Hamid and Mrs. Roudha Zerlina are the promoters of the Company. The Company is one of the fastest growing Multi Brand Retail Chain outlet in Kerala and is mainly involved in multi-brand retail selling of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phone accessories, computer/laptop and computer/ laptop parts and other electronic consumer durables. Fone4 Communications (India) Limited - An online E-commerce Electronics outfit commenced its business in the year 2014 promoted by its visionary promoter Mr. Sayyed Hamid and headquartered at Cochin, Kerala. Inspired by the growth in the Online E-Commerce segment particularly for electronics and electrical gadgets, the Company developed a robust Technological Platform www.fone4.in, wherein customers could buy their desired products through online E-Commerce with attractive offers and more particularly during festive and other seasons. The Company has a wide range of offerings through both onl
The Fone4 Communications India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fone4 Communications India Ltd is ₹29.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fone4 Communications India Ltd is 0 and 4.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fone4 Communications India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fone4 Communications India Ltd is ₹3.78 and ₹16.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fone4 Communications India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 21.26%, 1 Year at 318.27%, 6 Month at 245.01%, 3 Month at 192.57% and 1 Month at 66.40%.
