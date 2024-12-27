Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (Listing Regulations). Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Fone4 Communications (India) Limited held today i.e., December 27, 2024 for Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and Preferential issue of equity shares of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Disclosure as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company within the Local Limits of the City

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the half-year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial and Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 20 May 2024

Fone4 Communications (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Fone4 Communications(India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Poovathum Arcade Koothapady Temple Road Thammanam P.O. Ernakulam 682032 Kerala India to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company along with Audit Report for the half-year and year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Fone4 Communications (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and reference, please be note that the meeting of the Board of Directors that was scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 is rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons/circumstances and now will take place on Friday, June 07, 2024 inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 07th June, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at Poovathum Arcade, Koothapady Temple Road, Thammanam, P.O. Ernakulam 682032, Kerala India, have Considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. A copy of the said financial results along with the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024