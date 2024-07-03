Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd Summary

Fone4 Communications (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Fone4 Communications (India) Private Limited on May 8, 2014 vide Certificate of Incorporation under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC Ernakulam, consequent upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Company dated March 9, 2022 in the name of Fone4 Communications (India) Limited. Mr. Sayyed Hamid and Mrs. Roudha Zerlina are the promoters of the Company. The Company is one of the fastest growing Multi Brand Retail Chain outlet in Kerala and is mainly involved in multi-brand retail selling of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, mobile phone accessories, computer/laptop and computer/ laptop parts and other electronic consumer durables. Fone4 Communications (India) Limited - An online E-commerce Electronics outfit commenced its business in the year 2014 promoted by its visionary promoter Mr. Sayyed Hamid and headquartered at Cochin, Kerala. Inspired by the growth in the Online E-Commerce segment particularly for electronics and electrical gadgets, the Company developed a robust Technological Platform www.fone4.in, wherein customers could buy their desired products through online E-Commerce with attractive offers and more particularly during festive and other seasons. The Company has a wide range of offerings through both online as well as offline platform for electronic gadgets and accessories for Smart Phones, Computers, Laptops, Smart Television, Peripherals and accessories, etc. from manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Nokia, Redmi, Techno, Karbonn, One Plus, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, HP, Acer, Avita, TCL, LG, Sansui etc.The Company market products through its network of own showrooms all over the state. The Company to boost the online E-commerce sales in the State of Kerala, gradually started opening up retail stores at strategic locations and presently, has over 25 showrooms spread in major cities of Kerala like Calicut, Cochin, Kollam, Kottayam, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Trivandrum. Whilst the retail stores are located at prominent locations to attract greater footfalls but the overall idea was to effectively deliver the products booked through online. The Company emerged as one of the most trusted online platform outfit for purchase of Electronics gadgets and accessories in the State of Kerala. Though E-Commerce has no boundaries but to be more effective the delivery logistics chains play a key role in this model to be more successful. The Company has plans to expand the base to the entire Southern Region by either having its own Retail Stores or through a franchise model. The presence in the Southern Region will make Company as well as its E-Commerce model a One Stop Techno Hub for buying leading brands of electronics gadgets and accessories. The Company has tied-up with several reputable brands under the sub-dealership arrangement, to showcase their products, both at Retail Outlets as well as on its online E-Commerce portal. The Company plan to expand the base through strategic acquisition in the similar field and in the logistics arena. Apart from this, it also has plans to strengthen technological platform so that more and more innovative tools can be made available to customers at large at a most competitive pricing.In April 2022, the Company raised money from public through IPO issuing 68,00,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10/- each aggregating to Rs 6.8 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.