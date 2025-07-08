Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
316.45
|23.25
|4,669.01
|35.28
|0
|4,323.5
|58.13
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
459.5
|0
|1,285.95
|0.1
|0
|90.57
|11.22
Modi Naturals Ltd
487
|83.39
|637.72
|-0.09
|0
|104.62
|76.6
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
113
|15.29
|566.17
|4.95
|0.27
|200.05
|42.29
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
209.9
|25.69
|464.28
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|37.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
S K Sharma
Managing Director
Sunil Mittal
Nominee (PSIDC)
Ashok Sharma
Nominee (PSIDC)
Yogesh Goel
Nominee (IFCI)
Balbir Singh
Director
B B Goel
Director
A P Mathur
Additional Director
Vinay Aggarwal
Company Secretary
Preeti Saxena
Village Nalunga P.O.Mirthal,
NH-1A G T Road Mirthal,
Punjab - 145001
Tel: 91-186-67376/77
Website: -
Email: -
321-S,
Chirag Delhi, Nr S B S College,
New Delhi - 110019
Tel: -
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
Reports by Diamond Agro Industries Ltd
