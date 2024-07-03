SectorETF
Open₹288
Prev. Close₹278.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.69
Day's High₹291.5
Day's Low₹272.92
52 Week's High₹315.91
52 Week's Low₹233.03
Book Value₹86.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The SBI ETF BSE 100 shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹273.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBI ETF BSE 100 is ₹36.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SBI ETF BSE 100 is 0 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBI ETF BSE 100 stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBI ETF BSE 100 is ₹233.03 and ₹315.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SBI ETF BSE 100's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.96%, 3 Years at 14.14%, 1 Year at 16.33%, 6 Month at -0.48%, 3 Month at -4.91% and 1 Month at -1.34%.
