iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBI ETF BSE 100 Share Price

273.28
(-1.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open288
  • Day's High291.5
  • 52 Wk High315.91
  • Prev. Close278.46
  • Day's Low272.92
  • 52 Wk Low 233.03
  • Turnover (lac)0.69
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value86.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SBI ETF BSE 100 KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

288

Prev. Close

278.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0.69

Day's High

291.5

Day's Low

272.92

52 Week's High

315.91

52 Week's Low

233.03

Book Value

86.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SBI ETF BSE 100 Corporate Action

No Record Found

SBI ETF BSE 100 NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SBI ETF BSE 100 SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:09 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

SBI ETF BSE 100 FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

SBI ETF BSE 100 Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SBI ETF BSE 100

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SBI ETF BSE 100

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SBI ETF BSE 100 share price today?

The SBI ETF BSE 100 shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹273.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of SBI ETF BSE 100?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBI ETF BSE 100 is ₹36.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SBI ETF BSE 100?

The PE and PB ratios of SBI ETF BSE 100 is 0 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SBI ETF BSE 100?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBI ETF BSE 100 stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBI ETF BSE 100 is ₹233.03 and ₹315.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SBI ETF BSE 100?

SBI ETF BSE 100's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.96%, 3 Years at 14.14%, 1 Year at 16.33%, 6 Month at -0.48%, 3 Month at -4.91% and 1 Month at -1.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SBI ETF BSE 100?

The shareholding pattern of SBI ETF BSE 100 is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR SBI ETF BSE 100

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.