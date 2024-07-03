The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal 5 Year G-Sec ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal 5 Year G-Sec ETF is ₹53.15 and ₹61.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25