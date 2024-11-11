iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Onyx Biotec Ltd Share Price

90.15
(-4.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90.1
  • Day's High91
  • 52 Wk High97.45
  • Prev. Close94.85
  • Day's Low90.1
  • 52 Wk Low 51
  • Turnover (lac)90.15
  • P/E56.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)163.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Onyx Biotec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

90.1

Prev. Close

94.85

Turnover(Lac.)

90.15

Day's High

91

Day's Low

90.1

52 Week's High

97.45

52 Week's Low

51

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

163.46

P/E

56.8

EPS

1.67

Divi. Yield

0

Onyx Biotec Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Onyx Biotec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Onyx Biotec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:38 AM
Jan-2000
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.09%

Non-Promoter- 12.01%

Institutions: 12.01%

Non-Institutions: 22.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Onyx Biotec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.32

5.9

5.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.56

12.3

10.47

Net Worth

24.88

18.2

16.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Onyx Biotec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Onyx Biotec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Jain

Whole Time Director & CEO

Harsh Mahajan

Whole-time Director

Naresh Kumar

Whole-time Director

Lakshya Jain

Non Executive Director

Parmjeet Kaur

Independent Director

Prince Preet Singh

Independent Director

Vineet Singh

Independent Director

Nitesh Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsh Jhunjhunwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Onyx Biotec Ltd

Summary

Onyx Biotec Limited was incorporated as Onyx Biotec Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2005 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Onyx Biotec Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Onyx started its operation in pharmaceutical industry with sterile water for injections with capacity of 2 lacs units per day in year 2010. Since then, Onyx is engaged in Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products such as sterile water ampoule, dry injection, dry syrup etc. to major corporations, which includes the top pharma companies. Presently, the Company manufactures Sterile Water for Injections, and acts as a pharmaceutical contract manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of Dry Powder Injections and Dry Syrup for India and overseas. The core business is on providing end-to-end product development and manufacturing solutions to clients. The service include preparation and filing of regulatory dossiers in the Indian and global markets.The Company has Unit I and Unit II manufacturing plants in Solan District of Himachal Pradesh. The facility Unit I is having production capacity of 6,38,889 units of Sterile Water for Injections per day and Unit II is having a capacity of 40,000 units of dry Powder injection per day and 26,667 units of dry syrup per day in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Onyx Biotec Ltd share price today?

The Onyx Biotec Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Onyx Biotec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onyx Biotec Ltd is ₹163.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Onyx Biotec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Onyx Biotec Ltd is 56.8 and 3.17 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Onyx Biotec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onyx Biotec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onyx Biotec Ltd is ₹51 and ₹97.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Onyx Biotec Ltd?

Onyx Biotec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 58.85% and 1 Month at 52.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Onyx Biotec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Onyx Biotec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Onyx Biotec Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.