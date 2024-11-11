SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹90.1
Prev. Close₹94.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹90.15
Day's High₹91
Day's Low₹90.1
52 Week's High₹97.45
52 Week's Low₹51
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)163.46
P/E56.8
EPS1.67
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.32
5.9
5.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.56
12.3
10.47
Net Worth
24.88
18.2
16.37
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Jain
Whole Time Director & CEO
Harsh Mahajan
Whole-time Director
Naresh Kumar
Whole-time Director
Lakshya Jain
Non Executive Director
Parmjeet Kaur
Independent Director
Prince Preet Singh
Independent Director
Vineet Singh
Independent Director
Nitesh Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsh Jhunjhunwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Onyx Biotec Ltd
Summary
Onyx Biotec Limited was incorporated as Onyx Biotec Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2005 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Onyx Biotec Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Onyx started its operation in pharmaceutical industry with sterile water for injections with capacity of 2 lacs units per day in year 2010. Since then, Onyx is engaged in Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products such as sterile water ampoule, dry injection, dry syrup etc. to major corporations, which includes the top pharma companies. Presently, the Company manufactures Sterile Water for Injections, and acts as a pharmaceutical contract manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of Dry Powder Injections and Dry Syrup for India and overseas. The core business is on providing end-to-end product development and manufacturing solutions to clients. The service include preparation and filing of regulatory dossiers in the Indian and global markets.The Company has Unit I and Unit II manufacturing plants in Solan District of Himachal Pradesh. The facility Unit I is having production capacity of 6,38,889 units of Sterile Water for Injections per day and Unit II is having a capacity of 40,000 units of dry Powder injection per day and 26,667 units of dry syrup per day in
Read More
The Onyx Biotec Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onyx Biotec Ltd is ₹163.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Onyx Biotec Ltd is 56.8 and 3.17 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onyx Biotec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onyx Biotec Ltd is ₹51 and ₹97.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Onyx Biotec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 58.85% and 1 Month at 52.15%.
