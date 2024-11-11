Summary

Onyx Biotec Limited was incorporated as Onyx Biotec Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 13, 2005 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P. & Chandigarh. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Onyx Biotec Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 23, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Onyx started its operation in pharmaceutical industry with sterile water for injections with capacity of 2 lacs units per day in year 2010. Since then, Onyx is engaged in Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products such as sterile water ampoule, dry injection, dry syrup etc. to major corporations, which includes the top pharma companies. Presently, the Company manufactures Sterile Water for Injections, and acts as a pharmaceutical contract manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of Dry Powder Injections and Dry Syrup for India and overseas. The core business is on providing end-to-end product development and manufacturing solutions to clients. The service include preparation and filing of regulatory dossiers in the Indian and global markets.The Company has Unit I and Unit II manufacturing plants in Solan District of Himachal Pradesh. The facility Unit I is having production capacity of 6,38,889 units of Sterile Water for Injections per day and Unit II is having a capacity of 40,000 units of dry Powder injection per day and 26,667 units of dry syrup per day in

