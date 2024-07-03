SectorFinance
Open₹19.05
Prev. Close₹19.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.83
Day's High₹19.05
Day's Low₹19.05
52 Week's High₹19.05
52 Week's Low₹6.26
Book Value₹10.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.05
P/E272.14
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.73
0.68
0.62
0.58
Net Worth
10.73
10.68
10.62
10.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
-6.09
0.16
0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Kumar Patnia
Independent Director
Pankaj Kumar
Addtnl Independent Director
Papiya Nandy
Additional Director
Swapna Singh
Additional Director
Arvind Jethlala Gala
Additional Director
Mahesh Manharlal Shah
Additional Director
MANMOHAN JINDAL
Additional Director
Kunjal Arvind Gala
Additional Director
Kinjal Darshit Pakhariya
Additional Director
Forum Jigar Gada
Reports by Minolta Finance Ltd
Summary
Minolta Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1993 with the objective of financial activities. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Financial Institution. It is a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC), which got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange since 1996. The Company was into the business of Investment in Capital Market during year 2012-13. It has been consistently complying with all guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India for NBFCs with respect to capital adequacy, asset classification, provisioning and income recognition on non-performing assets. At present, the Company is mainly involved in the activities of inter corporate deposits, share trading, leasing & another financial activities.
The Minolta Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Minolta Finance Ltd is ₹19.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Minolta Finance Ltd is 272.14 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Minolta Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Minolta Finance Ltd is ₹6.26 and ₹19.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Minolta Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.94%, 3 Years at 67.28%, 1 Year at 164.58%, 6 Month at 162.40%, 3 Month at 118.71% and 1 Month at 70.24%.
