Summary

Minolta Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1993 with the objective of financial activities. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Financial Institution. It is a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC), which got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange since 1996. The Company was into the business of Investment in Capital Market during year 2012-13. It has been consistently complying with all guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India for NBFCs with respect to capital adequacy, asset classification, provisioning and income recognition on non-performing assets. At present, the Company is mainly involved in the activities of inter corporate deposits, share trading, leasing & another financial activities.

