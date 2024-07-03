iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Minolta Finance Ltd Share Price

19.05
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.05
  • Day's High19.05
  • 52 Wk High19.05
  • Prev. Close19.05
  • Day's Low19.05
  • 52 Wk Low 6.26
  • Turnover (lac)2.83
  • P/E272.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.75
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Minolta Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

19.05

Prev. Close

19.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.83

Day's High

19.05

Day's Low

19.05

52 Week's High

19.05

52 Week's Low

6.26

Book Value

10.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.05

P/E

272.14

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Minolta Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

Minolta Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Minolta Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.58%

Non-Promoter- 96.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Minolta Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.73

0.68

0.62

0.58

Net Worth

10.73

10.68

10.62

10.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

-6.09

0.16

0.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Minolta Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Minolta Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh Kumar Patnia

Independent Director

Pankaj Kumar

Addtnl Independent Director

Papiya Nandy

Additional Director

Swapna Singh

Additional Director

Arvind Jethlala Gala

Additional Director

Mahesh Manharlal Shah

Additional Director

MANMOHAN JINDAL

Additional Director

Kunjal Arvind Gala

Additional Director

Kinjal Darshit Pakhariya

Additional Director

Forum Jigar Gada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Minolta Finance Ltd

Summary

Minolta Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1993 with the objective of financial activities. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Financial Institution. It is a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC), which got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange since 1996. The Company was into the business of Investment in Capital Market during year 2012-13. It has been consistently complying with all guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India for NBFCs with respect to capital adequacy, asset classification, provisioning and income recognition on non-performing assets. At present, the Company is mainly involved in the activities of inter corporate deposits, share trading, leasing & another financial activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Minolta Finance Ltd share price today?

The Minolta Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Minolta Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Minolta Finance Ltd is ₹19.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Minolta Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Minolta Finance Ltd is 272.14 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Minolta Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Minolta Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Minolta Finance Ltd is ₹6.26 and ₹19.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Minolta Finance Ltd?

Minolta Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.94%, 3 Years at 67.28%, 1 Year at 164.58%, 6 Month at 162.40%, 3 Month at 118.71% and 1 Month at 70.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Minolta Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Minolta Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Minolta Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.