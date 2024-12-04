iifl-logo-icon 1
Minolta Finance Ltd Board Meeting

19.05
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Minolta Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Dec 202427 Nov 2024
MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. A proposal for increase in authorized share capital 2. Shifting of Registered office from Kolkata to Mumbai. 3. The alteration in the MOA and AOA 4. Recommended the issue of Rights Issue Shares to raise funds up to Rs. 50 Crore. 5. Appointment of Mrs. Kinjal Parkhiya as the Additional Director (Category: Independent) 6. Appointment of Mrs. Forum Gada as the Additional Director (Category: Executive Director) 7. Approval to enhance limit of Inter-corporate loans investment guarantee or security from Rs.100 Crore to Rs.1000 Crore 8. Approval to enhance Limits of Borrowings of the Company up-to Rs. 1000 Crore and to create Security 9. Evaluate and approve split of each equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up into 1 equity share having a face value of Re.1/- each fully paid-up. 10 To convey Postal Ballot to obtain shareholders approval for aforesaid issues & approving draft notice of Postal Ballot. the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on December 04, 2024, has, inter alia transacted the following business as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.12.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Considered and approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other matter Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
We would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board at its meeting held today has considered and approved, the appointment of Mr. Arvind Jethalal Gala (DIN: 02392119) as an Additional and Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company, with effect from October 15, 2024. The relevant details as per the requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI CircularCIRJCFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, the brief Profile of Mr. Arvind Jethalal Gala, is annexed herewith. Read less..
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, read with Part A of Schedule III, of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on May 30, 2024, has, inter alia, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, considered and approved the audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the audit report for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024. The said Standalone Financial Results, along with the Audit Report (with unmodified opinion) issued by M/s. Khandelwal Prem & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company and a declaration in accordance with Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI Listing Regulations are enclosed herewith. The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 3 :45 p.m and concluded at 05:00 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write to inform you pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 9 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2024. Further in continuation to our disclosure on Closure of Trading Window pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and the Companys Code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading we have to inform that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated Persons including Directors of the Company and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the disclosure the Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to considered and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

