MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. A proposal for increase in authorized share capital 2. Shifting of Registered office from Kolkata to Mumbai. 3. The alteration in the MOA and AOA 4. Recommended the issue of Rights Issue Shares to raise funds up to Rs. 50 Crore. 5. Appointment of Mrs. Kinjal Parkhiya as the Additional Director (Category: Independent) 6. Appointment of Mrs. Forum Gada as the Additional Director (Category: Executive Director) 7. Approval to enhance limit of Inter-corporate loans investment guarantee or security from Rs.100 Crore to Rs.1000 Crore 8. Approval to enhance Limits of Borrowings of the Company up-to Rs. 1000 Crore and to create Security 9. Evaluate and approve split of each equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up into 1 equity share having a face value of Re.1/- each fully paid-up. 10 To convey Postal Ballot to obtain shareholders approval for aforesaid issues & approving draft notice of Postal Ballot. the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on December 04, 2024, has, inter alia transacted the following business as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.12.2024)

MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Considered and approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other matter Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

We would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board at its meeting held today has considered and approved, the appointment of Mr. Arvind Jethalal Gala (DIN: 02392119) as an Additional and Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company, with effect from October 15, 2024. The relevant details as per the requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI CircularCIRJCFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, the brief Profile of Mr. Arvind Jethalal Gala, is annexed herewith. Read less..

MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

MINOLTA FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter (Q4) and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, read with Part A of Schedule III, of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on May 30, 2024, has, inter alia, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, considered and approved the audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the audit report for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024. The said Standalone Financial Results, along with the Audit Report (with unmodified opinion) issued by M/s. Khandelwal Prem & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company and a declaration in accordance with Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI Listing Regulations are enclosed herewith. The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 3 :45 p.m and concluded at 05:00 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

