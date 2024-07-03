Minolta Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1993 with the objective of financial activities. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Financial Institution. It is a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC), which got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange since 1996. The Company was into the business of Investment in Capital Market during year 2012-13. It has been consistently complying with all guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India for NBFCs with respect to capital adequacy, asset classification, provisioning and income recognition on non-performing assets. At present, the Company is mainly involved in the activities of inter corporate deposits, share trading, leasing & another financial activities.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.