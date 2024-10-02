iifl-logo-icon 1
Minolta Finance Ltd AGM

19.05
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Minolta Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 In terms of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report with respect .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the Notice of the 32nd AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) at the registered office of the Company, along with the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III, we enclose herewith the summary of the proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 04 :00 p.m. (IST). Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 would be submitted separately within the prescribed time. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

