|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 In terms of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Voting Results and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report with respect .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the Notice of the 32nd AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) at the registered office of the Company, along with the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III, we enclose herewith the summary of the proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 04 :00 p.m. (IST). Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 would be submitted separately within the prescribed time. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.