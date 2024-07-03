iifl-logo-icon 1
Rhetan TMT Ltd Share Price

23.42
(-2.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 24.5
  Day's High 24.61
  52 Wk High 24.2
  Prev. Close 24.13
  Day's Low 23
  52 Wk Low 7.62
  Turnover (lac) 285.11
  P/E 344.71
  Face Value 1
  Book Value 1.14
  EPS 0.07
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 1,866.28
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Rhetan TMT Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

24.5

Prev. Close

24.13

Turnover(Lac.)

285.11

Day's High

24.61

Day's Low

23

52 Week's High

24.2

52 Week's Low

7.62

Book Value

1.14

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,866.28

P/E

344.71

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Rhetan TMT Ltd Corporate Action

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Rhetan TMT Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rhetan TMT Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 37.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rhetan TMT Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

79.69

79.69

13.25

11.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.35

5.48

10.5

-2.98

Net Worth

89.04

85.17

23.75

8.42

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Rhetan TMT Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rhetan TMT Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shalin A Shah

Non Executive Director

Ashok C Shah

Company Secretary

Payal Pandya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rushabh Shah

Independent Director

Yash Vishwanath Bodade

Independent Director

Paragkumar P. Raval

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rhetan TMT Ltd

Summary

Shivani Rolling Mills Private Limited was incorporated on June 26, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Further name of the Company was changed from Shivani Rolling Mills Private Limited to Shree Ghantakarna Rolling Mills Private Limited vide Special resolution dated December 27, 1996. Further, name of the company was changed from Shree Ghantakarna Rolling Mills Private Limited to Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited vide Special Resolution dated August 29, 2018. Further name of the Company was changed from Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited to Rhetan TMT Private Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 31, 2021. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Rhetan TMT Limited vide Special Resolution dated January 10, 2022. Being promoted by Mr. Shalin Shah, the Company owns and operates a Steel Rolling Mill with an aggregate installed capacity of 30,000 MTPA. It is an IS 1786: 2008 certified company and manufactures TMT Bars and Round Bars which are primarily used in construction industry. Its products have been used in construction of dams, bridges, residential and commercial towers and major infrastructure projects in Gujarat. The plant is located at Mehsana, in Gujarat. In 1986, the Company commenced production of TMT bars at Manufacturing facility at Kadi, Dist. Mehsana in Gujarat.In 2001, the Plant was closed down due to internal financial constrain as well as unfavorable market conditions.In 2002, elect
Company FAQs

What is the Rhetan TMT Ltd share price today?

The Rhetan TMT Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rhetan TMT Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rhetan TMT Ltd is ₹1866.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rhetan TMT Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rhetan TMT Ltd is 344.71 and 21.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rhetan TMT Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rhetan TMT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rhetan TMT Ltd is ₹7.62 and ₹24.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rhetan TMT Ltd?

Rhetan TMT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 138.89%, 1 Year at 146.98%, 6 Month at 64.37%, 3 Month at 37.02% and 1 Month at 14.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rhetan TMT Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rhetan TMT Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.12 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 37.73 %

