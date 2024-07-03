SectorSteel
Open₹24.5
Prev. Close₹24.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹285.11
Day's High₹24.61
Day's Low₹23
52 Week's High₹24.2
52 Week's Low₹7.62
Book Value₹1.14
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,866.28
P/E344.71
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.69
79.69
13.25
11.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.35
5.48
10.5
-2.98
Net Worth
89.04
85.17
23.75
8.42
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shalin A Shah
Non Executive Director
Ashok C Shah
Company Secretary
Payal Pandya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rushabh Shah
Independent Director
Yash Vishwanath Bodade
Independent Director
Paragkumar P. Raval
Shivani Rolling Mills Private Limited was incorporated on June 26, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Further name of the Company was changed from Shivani Rolling Mills Private Limited to Shree Ghantakarna Rolling Mills Private Limited vide Special resolution dated December 27, 1996. Further, name of the company was changed from Shree Ghantakarna Rolling Mills Private Limited to Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited vide Special Resolution dated August 29, 2018. Further name of the Company was changed from Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited to Rhetan TMT Private Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 31, 2021. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Rhetan TMT Limited vide Special Resolution dated January 10, 2022. Being promoted by Mr. Shalin Shah, the Company owns and operates a Steel Rolling Mill with an aggregate installed capacity of 30,000 MTPA. It is an IS 1786: 2008 certified company and manufactures TMT Bars and Round Bars which are primarily used in construction industry. Its products have been used in construction of dams, bridges, residential and commercial towers and major infrastructure projects in Gujarat. The plant is located at Mehsana, in Gujarat. In 1986, the Company commenced production of TMT bars at Manufacturing facility at Kadi, Dist. Mehsana in Gujarat.In 2001, the Plant was closed down due to internal financial constrain as well as unfavorable market conditions.In 2002, elect
The Rhetan TMT Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rhetan TMT Ltd is ₹1866.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rhetan TMT Ltd is 344.71 and 21.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rhetan TMT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rhetan TMT Ltd is ₹7.62 and ₹24.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rhetan TMT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 138.89%, 1 Year at 146.98%, 6 Month at 64.37%, 3 Month at 37.02% and 1 Month at 14.80%.
