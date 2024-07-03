Summary

Shivani Rolling Mills Private Limited was incorporated on June 26, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Further name of the Company was changed from Shivani Rolling Mills Private Limited to Shree Ghantakarna Rolling Mills Private Limited vide Special resolution dated December 27, 1996. Further, name of the company was changed from Shree Ghantakarna Rolling Mills Private Limited to Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited vide Special Resolution dated August 29, 2018. Further name of the Company was changed from Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited to Rhetan TMT Private Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 31, 2021. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Rhetan TMT Limited vide Special Resolution dated January 10, 2022. Being promoted by Mr. Shalin Shah, the Company owns and operates a Steel Rolling Mill with an aggregate installed capacity of 30,000 MTPA. It is an IS 1786: 2008 certified company and manufactures TMT Bars and Round Bars which are primarily used in construction industry. Its products have been used in construction of dams, bridges, residential and commercial towers and major infrastructure projects in Gujarat. The plant is located at Mehsana, in Gujarat. In 1986, the Company commenced production of TMT bars at Manufacturing facility at Kadi, Dist. Mehsana in Gujarat.In 2001, the Plant was closed down due to internal financial constrain as well as unfavorable market conditions.In 2002, elect

