Rhetan TMT Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting held on today i.e Wednesday 09th October,2024 at the registered office of the Company. Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30,2024

Rhetan TMT Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss further on the matter of establishment of solar power plant upto a capacity of 2 MW tailored for captive consumption purpose at the factory premise of the Company located in Kadi Gujarat. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Rhetan TMT Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To discuss further on the matter of establishment of solar power plant upto a capacity of 2 MW, tailored for captive consumption purpose, at the factory premise of the Company located in Kadi, Gujarat. With reference to the above mentioned subject and our letter dated 31st August, 2024 and 5th September, 2024 regarding Intimation of Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on 10th September, 2024. In continuation of the same, we regret to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors will not be held as scheduled on 10th September, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances and the same stands cancelled. The proposed Board Meeting date to consider the stated businesses as intimated earlier shall be informed in due course of time. 1. The Board of Directors has approved the establishment of a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 2 MW. This facility will occupy an area of approx 20,000 square meters and will be located in the village of Untarda, Taluka Bayad, District Aravalli. 2. The Board of Directors has decided to explore opportunities to strengthen its position in the steel industry through strategic acquisitions. To kick-start this process, it will be entering into initial non-commitment agreements with targeted companies, allowing the Company to conduct due diligence. This approach will enable us to assess potential synergies and ensure that any acquisitions align with our long-term growth strategy.

Rhetan TMT Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Appointment of Mr. Paragkumar Raval as Additional Independent Director

Rhetan TMT Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 3. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 from 03:45 P.M to 04:15 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia has: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the half year and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit report thereon as per Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Appointed Ms. Shah Riddhi Dineshbhai (Membership Number: A70953) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 28th May, 2024. Results-Financial Results for the 31st March,2024

