Cil Securities Ltd Share Price

60.52
(-3.26%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.36
  • Day's High63.35
  • 52 Wk High73.69
  • Prev. Close62.56
  • Day's Low60.24
  • 52 Wk Low 38.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.46
  • P/E10.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.95
  • EPS5.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.26
  • Div. Yield0
Cil Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Cil Securities Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cil Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cil Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:28 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cil Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.32

21.43

18.84

16.57

Net Worth

29.32

26.43

23.84

21.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.62

0.88

1.22

-0.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Cil Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cil Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K K Maheshwari

Non Executive Director

Piyush Modi

Non Executive Director

Pramila Maheshwari

Director (Finance) & CFO

Ashok Kumar Inani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Purva Singh Thakur

Independent Director

Om Prakash Jageitya

Independent Director

Santosh Kumar Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cil Securities Ltd

Summary

Cil Securities Limited was established in 1989. The Company was initially engaged in Stock Broking Activities. The Company started its activities in 1989. From a modest beginning dealing in shares and securities the Company has transformed itself into a complete financial conglomerate offering diversified financial services. The Company is a member of MCX, a Commodities Exchange, since 25 May, 2006.The Company is a Corporate Member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) in the Capital Market, Future & Option and Currency Derivative Segments and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the Capital Market Segment and the Company is a DP on CDSL and DR on CDSL and NSDL besides Registrars, Transfer Agent and a Merchant Banker.The Company is SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker with SEBI. Also, it is Category-I Registrars and Share Transfer Agent with SEBI and is offering services both in Physical and Electronic modes. The company is a Depository Participant with CDSL. Presently, it is providing Broking Services to Retail, high Networth Clients and Institutional Clients. The Company is also AMFI registered Mutual Fund Advisor since 30.11.2009.The Company has been assisting other Companies desiring to enter market from the stage of capital formation to project financing and successful planning and execution of the Public Issue. It is managing Issues, preparation of prospectus and up to the successful planning and execution of Issue. It provide corporate, advisory services.
Company FAQs

What is the Cil Securities Ltd share price today?

The Cil Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cil Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cil Securities Ltd is ₹30.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cil Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cil Securities Ltd is 10.14 and 0.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cil Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cil Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cil Securities Ltd is ₹38.05 and ₹73.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cil Securities Ltd?

Cil Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.54%, 3 Years at 21.25%, 1 Year at 36.18%, 6 Month at 16.38%, 3 Month at -2.50% and 1 Month at -1.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cil Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cil Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

