SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹61.36
Prev. Close₹62.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.46
Day's High₹63.35
Day's Low₹60.24
52 Week's High₹73.69
52 Week's Low₹38.05
Book Value₹60.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.26
P/E10.14
EPS5.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.32
21.43
18.84
16.57
Net Worth
29.32
26.43
23.84
21.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.62
0.88
1.22
-0.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K K Maheshwari
Non Executive Director
Piyush Modi
Non Executive Director
Pramila Maheshwari
Director (Finance) & CFO
Ashok Kumar Inani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Purva Singh Thakur
Independent Director
Om Prakash Jageitya
Independent Director
Santosh Kumar Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cil Securities Ltd
Summary
Cil Securities Limited was established in 1989. The Company was initially engaged in Stock Broking Activities. The Company started its activities in 1989. From a modest beginning dealing in shares and securities the Company has transformed itself into a complete financial conglomerate offering diversified financial services. The Company is a member of MCX, a Commodities Exchange, since 25 May, 2006.The Company is a Corporate Member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) in the Capital Market, Future & Option and Currency Derivative Segments and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the Capital Market Segment and the Company is a DP on CDSL and DR on CDSL and NSDL besides Registrars, Transfer Agent and a Merchant Banker.The Company is SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker with SEBI. Also, it is Category-I Registrars and Share Transfer Agent with SEBI and is offering services both in Physical and Electronic modes. The company is a Depository Participant with CDSL. Presently, it is providing Broking Services to Retail, high Networth Clients and Institutional Clients. The Company is also AMFI registered Mutual Fund Advisor since 30.11.2009.The Company has been assisting other Companies desiring to enter market from the stage of capital formation to project financing and successful planning and execution of the Public Issue. It is managing Issues, preparation of prospectus and up to the successful planning and execution of Issue. It provide corporate, advisory se
The Cil Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cil Securities Ltd is ₹30.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cil Securities Ltd is 10.14 and 0.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cil Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cil Securities Ltd is ₹38.05 and ₹73.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Cil Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.54%, 3 Years at 21.25%, 1 Year at 36.18%, 6 Month at 16.38%, 3 Month at -2.50% and 1 Month at -1.96%.
