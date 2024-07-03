Summary

Cil Securities Limited was established in 1989. The Company was initially engaged in Stock Broking Activities. The Company started its activities in 1989. From a modest beginning dealing in shares and securities the Company has transformed itself into a complete financial conglomerate offering diversified financial services. The Company is a member of MCX, a Commodities Exchange, since 25 May, 2006.The Company is a Corporate Member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) in the Capital Market, Future & Option and Currency Derivative Segments and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the Capital Market Segment and the Company is a DP on CDSL and DR on CDSL and NSDL besides Registrars, Transfer Agent and a Merchant Banker.The Company is SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker with SEBI. Also, it is Category-I Registrars and Share Transfer Agent with SEBI and is offering services both in Physical and Electronic modes. The company is a Depository Participant with CDSL. Presently, it is providing Broking Services to Retail, high Networth Clients and Institutional Clients. The Company is also AMFI registered Mutual Fund Advisor since 30.11.2009.The Company has been assisting other Companies desiring to enter market from the stage of capital formation to project financing and successful planning and execution of the Public Issue. It is managing Issues, preparation of prospectus and up to the successful planning and execution of Issue. It provide corporate, advisory se

