|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|CIL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the board of directors at its meeting held on Monday, 28th October, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial results, statement of assets and liailities and cash flow statement alongwith segment wise results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|CIL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 In compliance with regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the board of directors at its meeting held on 10.08.2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|CIL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 together with relevant segment reporting. Approved audited annual financial results of the company for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|CIL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th January, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)
