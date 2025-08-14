No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
452.45
424.79
314.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
452.45
424.79
314.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.77
0.3
2.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,060.2
|71.17
|1,55,662.91
|649.8
|0.65
|3,479.3
|190.22
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,852.4
|59.75
|84,552.22
|397
|0.25
|2,966.01
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,223.3
|120.26
|53,072.3
|105.07
|0.19
|571.08
|443.12
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,175.25
|272.05
|39,582.79
|-29.98
|0
|1,018.29
|50.62
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,396.15
|57.48
|37,306.71
|185
|0.09
|1,174
|588.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vipul Parekh
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Kaksha Vipul Parekh
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Yash Vipul Parekh
Independent Director
Ajay Sahai
Independent Director
Shrenik Kishorbhai Vora.
Independent Director
Vishakha Hari Bhagvat
Independent Director
Parag Ratnakar Gogate
Independent Director
Shubhangi Bhalchandra Umbarkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Padam Bhandari
A/410 Kailas Complex Vikhroli,
Link Road Park Site Vikhroli W,
Maharashtra - 400079
Tel: +91 22 2518 5231
Website: http://www.gemaromatics.com
Email: secretarial@gemaromatics.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Gem Aromatics Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.