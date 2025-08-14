iifl-logo

Gem Aromatics Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Gem Aromatics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gem Aromatics Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Aug, 2025|09:31 PM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 2500.00%

Institutions: 25.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gem Aromatics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

452.45

424.79

314.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

452.45

424.79

314.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.77

0.3

2.64

Gem Aromatics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,060.2

71.171,55,662.91649.80.653,479.3190.22

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,852.4

59.7584,552.223970.252,966.01389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,223.3

120.2653,072.3105.070.19571.08443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,175.25

272.0539,582.79-29.9801,018.2950.62

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,396.15

57.4837,306.711850.091,174588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gem Aromatics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vipul Parekh

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Kaksha Vipul Parekh

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Yash Vipul Parekh

Independent Director

Ajay Sahai

Independent Director

Shrenik Kishorbhai Vora.

Independent Director

Vishakha Hari Bhagvat

Independent Director

Parag Ratnakar Gogate

Independent Director

Shubhangi Bhalchandra Umbarkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Padam Bhandari

Registered Office

A/410 Kailas Complex Vikhroli,

Link Road Park Site Vikhroli W,

Maharashtra - 400079

Tel: +91 22 2518 5231

Website: http://www.gemaromatics.com

Email: secretarial@gemaromatics.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Gem Aromatics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gem Aromatics Ltd share price today?

The Gem Aromatics Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Gem Aromatics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gem Aromatics Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 14 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gem Aromatics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gem Aromatics Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 14 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gem Aromatics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gem Aromatics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gem Aromatics Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 14 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gem Aromatics Ltd?

Gem Aromatics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gem Aromatics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gem Aromatics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

