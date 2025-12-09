iifl-logo

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Dec, 2025|04:02 PM
Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

17.65

17.65

17.65

17.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,499.29

2,865.19

2,295.41

1,999.77

Net Worth

3,516.94

2,882.84

2,313.06

2,017.42

Minority Interest

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,026.25

39.846,38,582.24,250.770.5416,893.09149.97

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,058.9

229.533,28,973.761,085.180.051,472.5162.55

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

297.35

270.321,88,914.91456.450.17520.4945.88

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

834.1

17.441,56,917.582,307.181.1911,907.79321.07

Muthoot Finance Ltd

MUTHOOTFIN

3,775

20.871,51,554.352,345.170.696,432.24793.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Nominee

Sandeep Batra

Independent Director

Dilip G Karnik

Independent Director

Naved Masood

Independent Director

Preeti Reddy

Independent Director

Antony Jacob

Independent Director

Ved Prakash Chaturvedi

Nominee

ANUBHUTI SUNIL SANGHAI

Nominee

Guillermo Edurado Maldonado - Codina

ED / Chief Investment Officer

Sankaran Naren

Managing Director & CEO

Nimesh Shah

Registered Office

12th Floor Narain Manzil,

23 barakhamba Road,

New Delhi - 110001

Tel: 022 2651 5000

Website: http://www.icicipruamc.com

Email: amcinvestors@icicipruamc.com

Registrar Office

Tower No 5 3rd Floor,

International Infote, Park Vashi,

Navi Mumbai-400703

Tel: 91-022-67928090

Website: www.3i-infotech.com

Email: investors@3i-infotech.com

Summary

Reports by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd share price today?

The ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd?

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

