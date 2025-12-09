No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17.65
17.65
17.65
17.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,499.29
2,865.19
2,295.41
1,999.77
Net Worth
3,516.94
2,882.84
2,313.06
2,017.42
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,026.25
|39.84
|6,38,582.2
|4,250.77
|0.54
|16,893.09
|149.97
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,058.9
|229.53
|3,28,973.76
|1,085.18
|0.05
|1,472.51
|62.55
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
297.35
|270.32
|1,88,914.91
|456.45
|0.17
|520.49
|45.88
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
834.1
|17.44
|1,56,917.58
|2,307.18
|1.19
|11,907.79
|321.07
Muthoot Finance Ltd
MUTHOOTFIN
3,775
|20.87
|1,51,554.35
|2,345.17
|0.69
|6,432.24
|793.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Nominee
Sandeep Batra
Independent Director
Dilip G Karnik
Independent Director
Naved Masood
Independent Director
Preeti Reddy
Independent Director
Antony Jacob
Independent Director
Ved Prakash Chaturvedi
Nominee
ANUBHUTI SUNIL SANGHAI
Nominee
Guillermo Edurado Maldonado - Codina
ED / Chief Investment Officer
Sankaran Naren
Managing Director & CEO
Nimesh Shah
12th Floor Narain Manzil,
23 barakhamba Road,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: 022 2651 5000
Website: http://www.icicipruamc.com
Email: amcinvestors@icicipruamc.com
Tower No 5 3rd Floor,
International Infote, Park Vashi,
Navi Mumbai-400703
Tel: 91-022-67928090
Website: www.3i-infotech.com
Email: investors@3i-infotech.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.