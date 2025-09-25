No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
13.19
10.17
5.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.19
10.17
5.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.17
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,036.15
|22.65
|10,98,505.64
|12,552
|4.15
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,494.2
|23.96
|6,20,749.28
|6,114
|2.88
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,442.35
|30.88
|3,91,405.49
|2,888
|4.16
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
244.55
|21.12
|2,56,375.63
|3,696.1
|2.45
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,209.35
|33.3
|1,54,413.87
|1,297.4
|1.25
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Dhirajlal Bhanjibhai Gadhethriya
ED / MD / Promoter
BHAVESHKUMAR DHIRAJLAL GADHETHRIYA
E D & Wholetime Director
Nikunj Vrajlal Gajera
Non Executive Director
Rinaben Bhaveshkumar Gadhethariya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sriharsha Narasimhan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hitesh Haribhai Atkotiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharti Girdharbhai Ajudiya
P-9 Visvakarma Society,
Mavadi Chokdi,
Gujarat - 360004
Tel: 0281-3507 305
Website: http://www.infinityinfoway.com
Email: cs@infinityinfoway.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
No Record Found
