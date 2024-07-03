iifl-logo-icon 1
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd Share Price

271
(-5.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open286
  • Day's High286
  • 52 Wk High373
  • Prev. Close286.3
  • Day's Low271
  • 52 Wk Low 202.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.43
  • P/E14.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value566.18
  • EPS20.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)81.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

286

Prev. Close

286.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.43

Day's High

286

Day's Low

271

52 Week's High

373

52 Week's Low

202.4

Book Value

566.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

81.57

P/E

14.15

EPS

20.24

Divi. Yield

0

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 25.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

159.85

121.65

76.46

49.35

Net Worth

162.86

124.66

79.47

52.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.59

5.39

0.93

-13.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mohib N Khericha

Non Executive Director

Sofia M Khericha

Independent Director

Nawalkishor Gupta

Independent Director

Zohar Rangwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nevil Dharmeshkumar Sheth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd

Summary

Chartered Capital And Investment Limited, originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1986, was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994.The Company got registered as Category I Merchant Banker from SEBI effective from April 1, 1994 and since then, it is mainly engaged in providing merchant banking services to its clients.CCIL, backed by experienced professionals into merchant banking services, which include Public Issue Management including SME IPO, Right Issue Management, Takeover Assignments, Qualified Institutional Placement, Buyback Offer, Preferential Allotment, Delisting of Securities, Valuation and various Corporate Advisory Services like Placement of Equity/ Debt, Merger, Amalgamation, Financial Restructuring, Project Management, Loan Syndication and Other Allied Service.
Company FAQs

What is the Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd share price today?

The Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹271 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd is ₹81.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd is 14.15 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd is ₹202.4 and ₹373 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd?

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.60%, 3 Years at 61.47%, 1 Year at 12.78%, 6 Month at 18.33%, 3 Month at 25.21% and 1 Month at 1.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.63 %

