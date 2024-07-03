Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹286
Prev. Close₹286.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.43
Day's High₹286
Day's Low₹271
52 Week's High₹373
52 Week's Low₹202.4
Book Value₹566.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)81.57
P/E14.15
EPS20.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
159.85
121.65
76.46
49.35
Net Worth
162.86
124.66
79.47
52.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.59
5.39
0.93
-13.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mohib N Khericha
Non Executive Director
Sofia M Khericha
Independent Director
Nawalkishor Gupta
Independent Director
Zohar Rangwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nevil Dharmeshkumar Sheth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd
Summary
Chartered Capital And Investment Limited, originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1986, was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994.The Company got registered as Category I Merchant Banker from SEBI effective from April 1, 1994 and since then, it is mainly engaged in providing merchant banking services to its clients.CCIL, backed by experienced professionals into merchant banking services, which include Public Issue Management including SME IPO, Right Issue Management, Takeover Assignments, Qualified Institutional Placement, Buyback Offer, Preferential Allotment, Delisting of Securities, Valuation and various Corporate Advisory Services like Placement of Equity/ Debt, Merger, Amalgamation, Financial Restructuring, Project Management, Loan Syndication and Other Allied Service.
Read More
The Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹271 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd is ₹81.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd is 14.15 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd is ₹202.4 and ₹373 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.60%, 3 Years at 61.47%, 1 Year at 12.78%, 6 Month at 18.33%, 3 Month at 25.21% and 1 Month at 1.31%.
