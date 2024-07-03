iifl-logo-icon 1
Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd Company Summary

266
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:07:00 PM

Chartered Capital & Investment Ltd Summary

Chartered Capital And Investment Limited, originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1986, was converted into Public Limited Company in 1994.The Company got registered as Category I Merchant Banker from SEBI effective from April 1, 1994 and since then, it is mainly engaged in providing merchant banking services to its clients.CCIL, backed by experienced professionals into merchant banking services, which include Public Issue Management including SME IPO, Right Issue Management, Takeover Assignments, Qualified Institutional Placement, Buyback Offer, Preferential Allotment, Delisting of Securities, Valuation and various Corporate Advisory Services like Placement of Equity/ Debt, Merger, Amalgamation, Financial Restructuring, Project Management, Loan Syndication and Other Allied Service.

