|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|CHARTERED CAPITAL & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider other business if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|In compliance with the reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, has, at its meeting held on August 27, 2024, considered and approved various matters as per attached letter dated August 27, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|CHARTERED CAPITAL & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 31A read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI (LODR) Regulations] and other applicable provisions of the law, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., August 13, 2024, has considered and approved, inter alia, the following matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of Auditor thereon. Copies of the same are attached herewith for your record. 2. reclassification of Mr. Amritlal Rikhabchand Sanghvi from Promoter and Promoter Group category to Public category in terms of regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3:00 pm and concluded at 3:40 pm. You are requested to take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|CHARTERED CAPITAL & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024. We are enclosing herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon which has been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|CHARTERED CAPITAL & INVESTMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter/period ended December 31 2023. We are submitting herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/period ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of Auditor thereon, which has been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
