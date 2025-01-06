Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹169.6
Prev. Close₹161.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹458.59
Day's High₹169.6
Day's Low₹160.15
52 Week's High₹161.55
52 Week's Low₹146.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)267.03
P/E41.11
EPS3.93
Divi. Yield0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.8
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.63
2.57
0.07
Net Worth
9.43
3.27
0.77
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,786.55
|155.45
|4,28,557.22
|863.29
|0.76
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
5,916.05
|85.46
|1,56,994.14
|518
|0.51
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,442.3
|27.52
|1,16,494.29
|1,178.16
|0.9
|3,969.86
|360.73
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,309.4
|22.72
|1,09,297.02
|1,882.1
|0.61
|6,678.8
|322.47
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,174.85
|65.74
|1,07,551.44
|460
|0.88
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ved Prakash
Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar
Non Executive Director
Richa Takkar
Independent Director
Sunil Mehdiratta
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshu Malik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd
Summary
Sat Kartar Shopping Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sat Kartar Shopping Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 29, 2012, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company was changed to Sat Kartar Shopping Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi has issued a New Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated July 12, 2021. Manprit Singh Chadha is the Promoter of the Company.The Company offer Ayurvedic products, and we are committed with the mission of promoting a healthier lifestyle. It provide good quality ayurvedic products related to personal wellness of men & women and products related to address various diseases such diabetes, addiction, Joint pain, low immunity and others.The solutions the Company present are derived from the Charak Samhita, an old Ayurvedic treatise recognized for deliveringcomprehensive insights and cures for numerous health and lifestyle difficulties, as well as wisdom that echoes in the Indian governments recent initiatives like the National Ayush Mission (NAM), which promotes research and education in Ayurveda. Furthermore, the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidhyapeeth preserves and transmits this ancient knowledge to future generations. These efforts, when aligned with the timeless principles of Charak Samhita, pave the way for a future where Ayurveda plays an even greater role in promoting health and harmony in In
The Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd is ₹267.03 Cr. as of 20 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd is 41.11 and 5.62 as of 20 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd is ₹146.2 and ₹161.55 as of 20 Jan ‘25
Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
