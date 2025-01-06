Summary

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sat Kartar Shopping Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 29, 2012, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company was changed to Sat Kartar Shopping Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi has issued a New Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated July 12, 2021. Manprit Singh Chadha is the Promoter of the Company.The Company offer Ayurvedic products, and we are committed with the mission of promoting a healthier lifestyle. It provide good quality ayurvedic products related to personal wellness of men & women and products related to address various diseases such diabetes, addiction, Joint pain, low immunity and others.The solutions the Company present are derived from the Charak Samhita, an old Ayurvedic treatise recognized for deliveringcomprehensive insights and cures for numerous health and lifestyle difficulties, as well as wisdom that echoes in the Indian governments recent initiatives like the National Ayush Mission (NAM), which promotes research and education in Ayurveda. Furthermore, the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidhyapeeth preserves and transmits this ancient knowledge to future generations. These efforts, when aligned with the timeless principles of Charak Samhita, pave the way for a future where Ayurveda plays an even greater role in promoting health and harmony in In

Read More