Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd Share Price

169.6
(4.98%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:41:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open169.6
  • Day's High169.6
  • 52 Wk High161.55
  • Prev. Close161.55
  • Day's Low160.15
  • 52 Wk Low 146.2
  • Turnover (lac)458.59
  • P/E41.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)267.03
  • Div. Yield0.43
Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

169.6

Prev. Close

161.55

Turnover(Lac.)

458.59

Day's High

169.6

Day's Low

160.15

52 Week's High

161.55

52 Week's Low

146.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

267.03

P/E

41.11

EPS

3.93

Divi. Yield

0.43

Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd Corporate Action

Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Jan-2025Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.31%

Non-Promoter- 12.23%

Institutions: 12.23%

Non-Institutions: 24.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.8

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

6.63

2.57

0.07

Net Worth

9.43

3.27

0.77

Minority Interest

Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,786.55

155.454,28,557.22863.290.765,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,916.05

85.461,56,994.145180.512,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,442.3

27.521,16,494.291,178.160.93,969.86360.73

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,309.4

22.721,09,297.021,882.10.616,678.8322.47

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,174.85

65.741,07,551.444600.882,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ved Prakash

Executive Director

Sanjay Kumar

Non Executive Director

Richa Takkar

Independent Director

Sunil Mehdiratta

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshu Malik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd

Summary

Sat Kartar Shopping Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sat Kartar Shopping Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 29, 2012, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company was changed to Sat Kartar Shopping Limited & Registrar of Companies, Delhi has issued a New Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion dated July 12, 2021. Manprit Singh Chadha is the Promoter of the Company.The Company offer Ayurvedic products, and we are committed with the mission of promoting a healthier lifestyle. It provide good quality ayurvedic products related to personal wellness of men & women and products related to address various diseases such diabetes, addiction, Joint pain, low immunity and others.The solutions the Company present are derived from the Charak Samhita, an old Ayurvedic treatise recognized for deliveringcomprehensive insights and cures for numerous health and lifestyle difficulties, as well as wisdom that echoes in the Indian governments recent initiatives like the National Ayush Mission (NAM), which promotes research and education in Ayurveda. Furthermore, the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidhyapeeth preserves and transmits this ancient knowledge to future generations. These efforts, when aligned with the timeless principles of Charak Samhita, pave the way for a future where Ayurveda plays an even greater role in promoting health and harmony in
Company FAQs

What is the Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd share price today?

The Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd is ₹267.03 Cr. as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd is 41.11 and 5.62 as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd is ₹146.2 and ₹161.55 as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd?

Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 85.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 14.28 %

