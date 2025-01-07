The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets & Insurance ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets & Insurance ETF is ₹19.5 and ₹24.35 as of 20 Jan ‘25