The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Qual. 50 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Qual. 50 ETF is ₹43.89 and ₹53.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25