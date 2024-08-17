Summary

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVBL) was incorporated in the year November 03, 1926. It came into existence to meet the growing demands of agriculture, small scale-industries and other priority sectors. To make itself a technology-oriented bank, LVB has appointed M/s KPMG as IT consultant, to offer consultancy services and also to prepare IT strategy for the bank. The Bank operates into four business segments comprising of Treasury, Corporate and Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Banks network spread as on 31st March 2019 stood at 569 branches with 561 General Banking branches, 7 Commercial Banking Branches, 1 Satellite branch and 5 extension counters with its presence spread across 16 States and 3 Union Territory of Puducherry. The Bank has added 28 new ATMs during the Fiscal 2018-19 and the ATM network stood at 1048 which includes 600 Offsite ATMs.To improve customer services, it computerised all main branches and administrative offices in all the metros and urban/semi-urban areas. The bank has actively participated in priority sector lendings (PSLs), particularly under various government sponsored programmes for the upliftment and economic development of the rural poor. The bank also opened extension counter at EID Parry (I) Ltd., Pugalur Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Selliyur and G S Pillai Engineering College, Nagapattinam. The bank has made network to all the branches to provide on-line connectivity. It has made process of conver

