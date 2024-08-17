iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Merged Share Price

7.65
(4.79%)
Nov 25, 2020|03:59:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

6.95

Prev. Close

7.3

Turnover(Lac.)

3,352.79

Day's High

7.65

Day's Low

6.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

257.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.80%

Non-Promoter- 15.65%

Institutions: 15.64%

Non-Institutions: 77.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

336.71

319.9

255.99

191.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

893.09

1,572.67

2,071.67

1,944.9

Net Worth

1,229.8

1,892.57

2,327.66

2,136.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

348.65

52.55

11.55

375.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

N Ramanathan

Independent Director

Y N Lakshminarayana Murthy

Nominee (RBI)

Rajnish Kumar

Director

G Sudhakara Gupta

Independent Director

H S Upendra Kamath

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

N Saiprasad

Addtnl Independent Director

Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Raghuraj Gujjar

Addtnl Independent Director

Shakti Sinha

Addtnl Independent Director

Satish Kumar Kalra

Nominee (RBI)

Sundaram Shankar

Managing Director & CEO

S Sundar

Independent Director

Meeta Makhan

Non Executive Director

K R Pradeep

Addtnl Independent Director

B K Manjunath

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Merged

Summary

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVBL) was incorporated in the year November 03, 1926. It came into existence to meet the growing demands of agriculture, small scale-industries and other priority sectors. To make itself a technology-oriented bank, LVB has appointed M/s KPMG as IT consultant, to offer consultancy services and also to prepare IT strategy for the bank. The Bank operates into four business segments comprising of Treasury, Corporate and Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Banks network spread as on 31st March 2019 stood at 569 branches with 561 General Banking branches, 7 Commercial Banking Branches, 1 Satellite branch and 5 extension counters with its presence spread across 16 States and 3 Union Territory of Puducherry. The Bank has added 28 new ATMs during the Fiscal 2018-19 and the ATM network stood at 1048 which includes 600 Offsite ATMs.To improve customer services, it computerised all main branches and administrative offices in all the metros and urban/semi-urban areas. The bank has actively participated in priority sector lendings (PSLs), particularly under various government sponsored programmes for the upliftment and economic development of the rural poor. The bank also opened extension counter at EID Parry (I) Ltd., Pugalur Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Selliyur and G S Pillai Engineering College, Nagapattinam. The bank has made network to all the branches to provide on-line connectivity. It has made process of conver
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.