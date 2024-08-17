Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹6.95
Prev. Close₹7.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,352.79
Day's High₹7.65
Day's Low₹6.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)257.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
336.71
319.9
255.99
191.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
893.09
1,572.67
2,071.67
1,944.9
Net Worth
1,229.8
1,892.57
2,327.66
2,136.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
348.65
52.55
11.55
375.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
N Ramanathan
Independent Director
Y N Lakshminarayana Murthy
Nominee (RBI)
Rajnish Kumar
Director
G Sudhakara Gupta
Independent Director
H S Upendra Kamath
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
N Saiprasad
Addtnl Independent Director
Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Raghuraj Gujjar
Addtnl Independent Director
Shakti Sinha
Addtnl Independent Director
Satish Kumar Kalra
Nominee (RBI)
Sundaram Shankar
Managing Director & CEO
S Sundar
Independent Director
Meeta Makhan
Non Executive Director
K R Pradeep
Addtnl Independent Director
B K Manjunath
Reports by Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd Merged
Summary
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVBL) was incorporated in the year November 03, 1926. It came into existence to meet the growing demands of agriculture, small scale-industries and other priority sectors. To make itself a technology-oriented bank, LVB has appointed M/s KPMG as IT consultant, to offer consultancy services and also to prepare IT strategy for the bank. The Bank operates into four business segments comprising of Treasury, Corporate and Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Banks network spread as on 31st March 2019 stood at 569 branches with 561 General Banking branches, 7 Commercial Banking Branches, 1 Satellite branch and 5 extension counters with its presence spread across 16 States and 3 Union Territory of Puducherry. The Bank has added 28 new ATMs during the Fiscal 2018-19 and the ATM network stood at 1048 which includes 600 Offsite ATMs.To improve customer services, it computerised all main branches and administrative offices in all the metros and urban/semi-urban areas. The bank has actively participated in priority sector lendings (PSLs), particularly under various government sponsored programmes for the upliftment and economic development of the rural poor. The bank also opened extension counter at EID Parry (I) Ltd., Pugalur Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Selliyur and G S Pillai Engineering College, Nagapattinam. The bank has made network to all the branches to provide on-line connectivity. It has made process of conver
