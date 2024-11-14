The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF-Growth stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF-Growth is ₹1001.33 and ₹1026.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25