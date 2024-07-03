Summary

NPR Finance Ltd, a Listed, Non Banking-Deposit taking Company & floated by Nand Lal Todi Group of Companies, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 22, 1989 by the name & style of NPR Finance Pvt. Ltd. Subsequently, it was converted into a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from 19th December, 1989. The Company went public in February, 1995 and raised Rs. 7.5 Crores. The Companys Equity shares at present are listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.The Company is a Non-systemically Important Non-Banking Financial (Non-Deposit taking Accepting or Holding) Company and isprimarily engaged in the business of financing, providing loan. The Company was also engaged in power generation activities till major part of the financial year under review until its two wind turbines were disposed off in the month of October, 2022.

