NPR Finance Ltd Share Price

27.26
(-9.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.5
  • Day's High31.5
  • 52 Wk High38.94
  • Prev. Close30.25
  • Day's Low26.5
  • 52 Wk Low 15.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.22
  • P/E64.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value79.1
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

NPR Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

NPR Finance Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NPR Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NPR Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.01%

Non-Promoter- 31.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

NPR Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.25

43.83

47.56

47.91

Net Worth

47.25

49.83

53.56

53.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.2

-30.16

1.01

6.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

NPR Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NPR Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

ASHOK KANAKIA

Whole-time Director

Sarika Mehra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

RISHI TODI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritika Varma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NPR Finance Ltd

Summary

NPR Finance Ltd, a Listed, Non Banking-Deposit taking Company & floated by Nand Lal Todi Group of Companies, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 22, 1989 by the name & style of NPR Finance Pvt. Ltd. Subsequently, it was converted into a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from 19th December, 1989. The Company went public in February, 1995 and raised Rs. 7.5 Crores. The Companys Equity shares at present are listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.The Company is a Non-systemically Important Non-Banking Financial (Non-Deposit taking Accepting or Holding) Company and isprimarily engaged in the business of financing, providing loan. The Company was also engaged in power generation activities till major part of the financial year under review until its two wind turbines were disposed off in the month of October, 2022.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NPR Finance Ltd share price today?

The NPR Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of NPR Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NPR Finance Ltd is ₹16.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NPR Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NPR Finance Ltd is 64.36 and 0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NPR Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NPR Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NPR Finance Ltd is ₹15.5 and ₹38.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NPR Finance Ltd?

NPR Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.51%, 3 Years at 24.17%, 1 Year at 87.89%, 6 Month at 37.69%, 3 Month at 25.68% and 1 Month at 4.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NPR Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NPR Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.98 %

