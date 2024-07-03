SectorFinance
Open₹31.5
Prev. Close₹30.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.22
Day's High₹31.5
Day's Low₹26.5
52 Week's High₹38.94
52 Week's Low₹15.5
Book Value₹79.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.33
P/E64.36
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.25
43.83
47.56
47.91
Net Worth
47.25
49.83
53.56
53.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.2
-30.16
1.01
6.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
ASHOK KANAKIA
Whole-time Director
Sarika Mehra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
RISHI TODI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritika Varma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NPR Finance Ltd
Summary
NPR Finance Ltd, a Listed, Non Banking-Deposit taking Company & floated by Nand Lal Todi Group of Companies, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 22, 1989 by the name & style of NPR Finance Pvt. Ltd. Subsequently, it was converted into a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from 19th December, 1989. The Company went public in February, 1995 and raised Rs. 7.5 Crores. The Companys Equity shares at present are listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.The Company is a Non-systemically Important Non-Banking Financial (Non-Deposit taking Accepting or Holding) Company and isprimarily engaged in the business of financing, providing loan. The Company was also engaged in power generation activities till major part of the financial year under review until its two wind turbines were disposed off in the month of October, 2022.
Read More
The NPR Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NPR Finance Ltd is ₹16.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NPR Finance Ltd is 64.36 and 0.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NPR Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NPR Finance Ltd is ₹15.5 and ₹38.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NPR Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.51%, 3 Years at 24.17%, 1 Year at 87.89%, 6 Month at 37.69%, 3 Month at 25.68% and 1 Month at 4.31%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.