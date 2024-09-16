THE 35TH AGM WILL BE HELD THROUGH VC/OAVM ON SATURDAY, 14TH SEPEMBER, 2024 AT 11.30 AM. THE RGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANAFER BOOKS WILL BE CLOSED FROM 9TH SEPTEMBER 2024 TO 14TH SEPTEMBER 2024 - BOTH DAYS INCLUSIVE. VOTING RIGHTS WILL BE RECONED AS ON CUT OFF DATE OF 7THS EPTEMBER 2024. Read less.. Based on the Scrutinizers Report dated 16/9/24, all resolution have been passed at the 35th AGM dated 14/9/24. In this connection, the shareholders have inter alia approved the following appointment/re-appointment: 1. Re-appointment of Ms. Sarika Mehra (DIN-06935192) retiring by rotation. 2 Re-appointment of Mr. Ashok Dhirajlal Kanakia(DIN-00738955) for a 2nd term of 5 years. 3. Appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Singhania (DIN-00589725) for a term pf 5 years Requisite disclosure is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.09.2024)