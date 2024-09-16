iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NPR Finance Ltd AGM

24.55
(-0.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:19:00 PM

NPR Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Sep 202414 Aug 2024
THE 35TH AGM WILL BE HELD THROUGH VC/OAVM ON SATURDAY, 14TH SEPEMBER, 2024 AT 11.30 AM. THE RGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANAFER BOOKS WILL BE CLOSED FROM 9TH SEPTEMBER 2024 TO 14TH SEPTEMBER 2024 - BOTH DAYS INCLUSIVE. VOTING RIGHTS WILL BE RECONED AS ON CUT OFF DATE OF 7THS EPTEMBER 2024. Read less.. Based on the Scrutinizers Report dated 16/9/24, all resolution have been passed at the 35th AGM dated 14/9/24. In this connection, the shareholders have inter alia approved the following appointment/re-appointment: 1. Re-appointment of Ms. Sarika Mehra (DIN-06935192) retiring by rotation. 2 Re-appointment of Mr. Ashok Dhirajlal Kanakia(DIN-00738955) for a 2nd term of 5 years. 3. Appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Singhania (DIN-00589725) for a term pf 5 years Requisite disclosure is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.09.2024)

NPR Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NPR Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.