To the members of NPR Finance Limited

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of NPR Finance Limited which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including, a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024, and its loss (including Other Comprehensive loss), its cash flows and Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained us sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statements:

Sl No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Fair Value of Unquoted Equity Investments (Other than Investments in Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures) We discussed with management the basis used in determining the fair value and evaluated the appropriateness of the valuation methodologies used by management and compared it to industry norms and the requirements in Ind AS. Investment in Unquoted equity shares are measured at Fair value. The Fair value of these financial assets involved managements judgment because these securities are not traded in an active market. We confirm the adequacy of the disclosures made in the financial statements. Since this valuation is a Level 3 type of valuation in accordance with Ind AS 113 Fair Value Measurement where one or more significant inputs to the fair value measurement is unobservable. Accordingly, this item is considered to be a Key Audit Matter due to significant judgments associated with estimating the fair value of investment.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above, when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities of the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income/Loss ), cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("The Order") issued by the Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in "Annexure A" on statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

ii. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters as stated in paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g);

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act - In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer note no 33 & 38 to financial statements.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company at the end of the year.

iv. (i)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under clause d(i) and d(ii) above contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Deoki Bijay & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 313105E Place: Kolkata (CA Ramesh Kumar Chokhani) Date the 30th day of May, 2024 Partner Membership No. 062081 UDIN: 24062081BKAQDV1917

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of NPR Finance Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

(Refer to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant & Equipment by which Property, Plant & Equipment have been verified. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the Financial Statements, under Plant, Property and Equipment and Other Non-Financial Assets, are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami Property under the provision of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies/firms/limited liability partnerships during the year.

a) The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures carried on by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Further, the repayments or receipts are not regular in certain cases and non-performing assets being unsecured have been written off as per RBI guidelines.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the company has overdue amounts more than ninety days amounting to 0.43 lacs (including interest overdue), involving 13 nos of cases. Reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of principal and interest of these dues.

e) The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has granted loan to one entity which is repayable on demand and without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

Name of the Party All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of Loans/advances in the nature of loans -Repayable on demand (A) 892.85 892.85 -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 892.85 892.85 - Percentage of Loans/advances in the nature of loans to the total loans 21.92% 21.92% -

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, section 185 and 186 of the Act is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) or the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. In lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 0.03 AY2004-2005 Jurisdictional AO (response has been submitted for rectification of demand being not due) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 34.55 AY2005-2006 Jurisdictional AO (response has been submitted for rectification of demand being not due) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 2.19 AY2007-2008 Jurisdictional AO (response has been submitted for rectification of demand being not due) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 0.16 A Y 2009-2010 Jurisdictional AO (response has been submitted for rectification of demand being not due) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 0.27 A Y 2010-2011 CPC, New Delhi (response has been submitted for rectification of demand being not due) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 0.87 A Y 2011-2012 CPC, New Delhi (response has been submitted for rectification of demand being not due) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 46.58 A Y 2017-2018 CIT Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand 14.13 A Y 2018-2019 CIT Appeal

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not taken loans and has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. The company has not taken loans/borrowings and/ or interest that are repayable on demand and no repayment terms have been specified in the agreement.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has applied term loans for the purpose for which these loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that no short-term funds have been utilised for long term purposes

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) The Company has not raised any money or made any preferential allotments. Accordingly, clause 3(x) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under subsection 12 under section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) No whistleblower complaints were received by the company during the year

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in Note No. 66 as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) a) The company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The company is a Non-Banking Financial Institution without accepting public deposits, having valid certificate of registration.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR).

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the group has two non-systematically important CICs. The Group does not have any systematically important CIC requiring registration.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current year but has incurred cash losses of Rs 298.01 lacs in the preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company, We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi) The preparation of consolidated financial statements is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Deoki Bijay & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 313105E (CA Ramesh Kumar Chokhani) Place: Kolkata Partner Date the 30th day of May, 2024 Membership No. 062081 UDIN: 24062081BKAQDV1917

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NPR Finance Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of NPR Finance Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls are operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("The Guidance Note").

Management and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that are operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.