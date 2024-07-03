iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NPR Finance Ltd Company Summary

23.25
(-5.56%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:34:00 AM

NPR Finance Ltd Summary

NPR Finance Ltd, a Listed, Non Banking-Deposit taking Company & floated by Nand Lal Todi Group of Companies, was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on June 22, 1989 by the name & style of NPR Finance Pvt. Ltd. Subsequently, it was converted into a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from 19th December, 1989. The Company went public in February, 1995 and raised Rs. 7.5 Crores. The Companys Equity shares at present are listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.The Company is a Non-systemically Important Non-Banking Financial (Non-Deposit taking Accepting or Holding) Company and isprimarily engaged in the business of financing, providing loan. The Company was also engaged in power generation activities till major part of the financial year under review until its two wind turbines were disposed off in the month of October, 2022.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.