Summary

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated as Capital Local Area Bank Limited on May 31, 1999 at Phagwara, Dist. Kapurthala, Punjab, as a Public Limited Company. The name of Bank was changed to Capital Small Finance Bank Limited pursuant to Reserve Bank of India approval dated March 4, 2016, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by RoC in Punjab and Chandigarh on April 15, 2016. Capital Small Finance Bank is regulated by RBI and commenced operations as Indias first small finance bank in 2016 pursuant to RBIs approval dated March 4, 2016. The Bank offer banking products on the asset and liability side, in all the states it operate in, i.e., Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh, with the asset products primarily including agriculture loans, MSME and trading loans and mortgages. The Bank primarily works in the middle-income customer segments. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including retail & commercial banking and treasury operations.The Bank commenced its business pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business issued by the RoC, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh dated August 12, 1999. The Bank operate in a competitive environment and face competition from other Small Finance Banks, Scheduled Commercial Banks and NBFCs as well as local moneylenders in rural areas and unorganized, small participants in the market across all product segments. The l

