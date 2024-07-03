Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹292.35
Prev. Close₹286.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.18
Day's High₹292.35
Day's Low₹292.35
52 Week's High₹469
52 Week's Low₹270.1
Book Value₹278.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,322.79
P/E10.78
EPS26.63
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.04
34.25
34.04
33.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,152.38
576.36
481.74
416.88
Net Worth
1,197.42
610.61
515.78
450.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Part Time Chairman
Navin Kumar Maini
Managing Director & CEO
Sarvjit Singh Samra
Executive Director & CFO
Munish Jain
Non Executive Director
Srinath Srinivasan
Non Executive Director
Mahesh Parasuraman
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Gupta
Independent Director
Gurpreet Singh Chug
Independent Director
Sham Singh Bains
Independent Director
Nageswara Rao Y.
Non Executive Director
Balbir Singh
Independent Director
Rachna Dikshit
Independent Director
Sukhen Pal Babuta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Sharma
Independent Director
Kamaldeep Singh Sangha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
Summary
Capital Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated as Capital Local Area Bank Limited on May 31, 1999 at Phagwara, Dist. Kapurthala, Punjab, as a Public Limited Company. The name of Bank was changed to Capital Small Finance Bank Limited pursuant to Reserve Bank of India approval dated March 4, 2016, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by RoC in Punjab and Chandigarh on April 15, 2016. Capital Small Finance Bank is regulated by RBI and commenced operations as Indias first small finance bank in 2016 pursuant to RBIs approval dated March 4, 2016. The Bank offer banking products on the asset and liability side, in all the states it operate in, i.e., Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh, with the asset products primarily including agriculture loans, MSME and trading loans and mortgages. The Bank primarily works in the middle-income customer segments. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including retail & commercial banking and treasury operations.The Bank commenced its business pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business issued by the RoC, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh dated August 12, 1999. The Bank operate in a competitive environment and face competition from other Small Finance Banks, Scheduled Commercial Banks and NBFCs as well as local moneylenders in rural areas and unorganized, small participants in the market across all product segments. The l
The Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹292.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹1322.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd is 10.78 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹270.1 and ₹469 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.10%, 6 Month at -18.99%, 3 Month at -3.09% and 1 Month at 2.52%.
