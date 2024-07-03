iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd Share Price

292.35
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:10 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open292.35
  • Day's High292.35
  • 52 Wk High469
  • Prev. Close286.65
  • Day's Low292.35
  • 52 Wk Low 270.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.18
  • P/E10.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value278.69
  • EPS26.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,322.79
  • Div. Yield0.42
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

292.35

Prev. Close

286.65

Turnover(Lac.)

2.18

Day's High

292.35

Day's Low

292.35

52 Week's High

469

52 Week's Low

270.1

Book Value

278.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,322.79

P/E

10.78

EPS

26.63

Divi. Yield

0.42

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.83%

Non-Promoter- 33.06%

Institutions: 33.06%

Non-Institutions: 48.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.04

34.25

34.04

33.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,152.38

576.36

481.74

416.88

Net Worth

1,197.42

610.61

515.78

450.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Part Time Chairman

Navin Kumar Maini

Managing Director & CEO

Sarvjit Singh Samra

Executive Director & CFO

Munish Jain

Non Executive Director

Srinath Srinivasan

Non Executive Director

Mahesh Parasuraman

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Gupta

Independent Director

Gurpreet Singh Chug

Independent Director

Sham Singh Bains

Independent Director

Nageswara Rao Y.

Non Executive Director

Balbir Singh

Independent Director

Rachna Dikshit

Independent Director

Sukhen Pal Babuta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Sharma

Independent Director

Kamaldeep Singh Sangha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd

Summary

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated as Capital Local Area Bank Limited on May 31, 1999 at Phagwara, Dist. Kapurthala, Punjab, as a Public Limited Company. The name of Bank was changed to Capital Small Finance Bank Limited pursuant to Reserve Bank of India approval dated March 4, 2016, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by RoC in Punjab and Chandigarh on April 15, 2016. Capital Small Finance Bank is regulated by RBI and commenced operations as Indias first small finance bank in 2016 pursuant to RBIs approval dated March 4, 2016. The Bank offer banking products on the asset and liability side, in all the states it operate in, i.e., Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh, with the asset products primarily including agriculture loans, MSME and trading loans and mortgages. The Bank primarily works in the middle-income customer segments. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including retail & commercial banking and treasury operations.The Bank commenced its business pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business issued by the RoC, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh dated August 12, 1999. The Bank operate in a competitive environment and face competition from other Small Finance Banks, Scheduled Commercial Banks and NBFCs as well as local moneylenders in rural areas and unorganized, small participants in the market across all product segments. The l
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd share price today?

The Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹292.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹1322.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd is 10.78 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹270.1 and ₹469 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.10%, 6 Month at -18.99%, 3 Month at -3.09% and 1 Month at 2.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.84 %
Institutions - 33.06 %
Public - 48.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.