Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd Summary

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated as Capital Local Area Bank Limited on May 31, 1999 at Phagwara, Dist. Kapurthala, Punjab, as a Public Limited Company. The name of Bank was changed to Capital Small Finance Bank Limited pursuant to Reserve Bank of India approval dated March 4, 2016, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by RoC in Punjab and Chandigarh on April 15, 2016. Capital Small Finance Bank is regulated by RBI and commenced operations as Indias first small finance bank in 2016 pursuant to RBIs approval dated March 4, 2016. The Bank offer banking products on the asset and liability side, in all the states it operate in, i.e., Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh, with the asset products primarily including agriculture loans, MSME and trading loans and mortgages. The Bank primarily works in the middle-income customer segments. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including retail & commercial banking and treasury operations.The Bank commenced its business pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business issued by the RoC, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh dated August 12, 1999. The Bank operate in a competitive environment and face competition from other Small Finance Banks, Scheduled Commercial Banks and NBFCs as well as local moneylenders in rural areas and unorganized, small participants in the market across all product segments. The loan portfolio comprises agricultural, MSME and trading, mortgage lending, retail loans and loans to large corporates. As a small finance bank, Bank focus primarily on agricultural, MSME and trading, retail and mortgage loans which constitute the majority of loans.In 2000, the Bank started operating transactions in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur as a local area bank. In 2013, Bank expanded operations in two additional districts of Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab, which consequently expanded the outreach of the Bank to five districts. Headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab. Capital Small Finance Bank began operations as Indias first small finance bank (SFB) in April, 2016 after conversion from Capital Local Area Bank, in terms of asset quality, cost of funds, retail deposits and CASA deposits. Prior to 2016, it operated as a local area bank and were one of the two non-microfinance institutions who were granted the SFB license by RBI. Due to background as a local area bank, the Bank already existed in diversified segments which accordingly, resulted in having lower systemic risks in comparison to the overall high MFI base.As of March 31, 2021, 74% of total branches were located in rural and semi-urban areas with 27% of the branches were in unbanked rural centres.As on March 31, 2023, the Bank had 170 branches, 175 ATMs across India. The Net Profit of the Bank crossed Rs 93.59 Crore registering a growth of 50%. Total business of the Bank crossed Rs 12,000 Crore in 2023. The Company made an Initial Public Offer aggregating 11,176,713 no. of Equity Shares of Rs 10 each by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 523 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 9,615,384 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 450 Crore and 1,561,329 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 73 Crore through Offer for Sale in February, 2024. As on March 31, 2024, the Bank had 177 branches, 179 ATMs across India. The Bank has crossed a net profit of Rs 100 Crore in 2024. Total business of the Bank has crossed Rs 120,00 Crore.