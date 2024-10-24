|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Capital Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting of Capital Small Finance Bank Limited (Bank) to be held on Thursday October 24 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of Capital Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank) held on October 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Capital Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To appoint the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024 - 25. Regulation 30, 33 and 51, 52(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Outcome of Board meeting held on july 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|Capital Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday June 20 2024 inter alia: 1. To Convene Annual General Meeting of the Bank Outcome of Board meeting - June 20, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Audited Results & Final Dividend Capital Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation for closure of Trading Window for trading in the securities of the Bank vide letter bearing Ref. No. CSFB.2023-24/572 dated March 28, 2024, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Thursday, May 09, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. To consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity share capital of the Company for financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board meeting held on May 09, 2024 for Audited Financial results - March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|Intimation under the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listings Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 24, 2024
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|Capital Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation for closure of Trading Window for trading in the securities of the Bank vide letter bearing Ref. No. CSFB.2023-24/491 dated February 14 2024 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Tuesday February 27 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Nine months ended on December 31 2023. Trading Window Closure: Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Banks Code of Conduct - Prohibition of Insider Trading it is hereby informed that the Trading window for trading in securities of the Bank shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from Monday January 1 2024 till Thursday February 29 2024 and hence they are not permitted to trade in the securities of the Bank till Thursday February 29 2024. Pursuant to the Regulations 30, 33, 51 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations), it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Capital Small Finance Bank Limited (Bank or the Bank) in its meeting held today i.e. February 27, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board in its meeting held on February 27, 2023 took note of the casual vacancy and cessation of the term of Statutory Auditors of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.