The Board has also considered and recommended dividend of Rs. 1.20 (Rupee One and Twenty Paisa) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up (i.e. 12.00% of face value) out of net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements), 2015, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Friday, August 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023- 24 and to consider the fixation of Cutoff date as on Friday, August 16, 2024. Fixation of Record date as Friday, August 16, 2024 for payment of Rs. 1.20/- per equity shares (on the face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval/declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)