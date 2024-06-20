|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|1.2
|12
|Final
|The Board has also considered and recommended dividend of Rs. 1.20 (Rupee One and Twenty Paisa) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up (i.e. 12.00% of face value) out of net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements), 2015, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Friday, August 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023- 24 and to consider the fixation of Cutoff date as on Friday, August 16, 2024. Fixation of Record date as Friday, August 16, 2024 for payment of Rs. 1.20/- per equity shares (on the face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval/declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.