Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹140.6
Prev. Close₹148
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.62
Day's High₹140.6
Day's Low₹140.6
52 Week's High₹177
52 Week's Low₹52.5
Book Value₹27.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.69
2.69
2.69
2.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.91
3.62
3.1
2.75
Net Worth
10.6
6.31
5.79
5.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.68
6.51
7.2
6.34
yoy growth (%)
2.68
-9.6
13.53
17.42
Raw materials
-5.33
-4.4
-5.26
-4.48
As % of sales
79.73
67.72
73.06
70.75
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.75
-0.59
-0.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.29
0.65
0.47
0.39
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.24
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.17
-0.08
-0.06
Working capital
0.54
-1.83
2.54
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.68
-9.6
13.53
17.42
Op profit growth
-49.29
1.72
144.79
91.3
EBIT growth
-45.94
6.8
30.54
40.44
Net profit growth
-52.33
22.62
18.02
134.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Thomas Constance Avinash Misquita
Whole Time Director & CFO
Gail Lucia Misquita
Independent Director
Noel Luizinho Quadros
Independent Director
Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta
WTD & Additional Director
Desidoria Anthony Misquita
Additional Director
Rahul ChandrakantNaik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ShambhooNathPandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Misquita Engineering Ltd
Summary
Misquita Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Misquita Engineering Private Limited on March 04,1998. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Misquita Engineering Limited on October 18, 2017.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Metal Machining Components. It is the major component supplier and job worker to a manufacturer of washing machines in the Indian market for Front Loading washers. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company for the last seven years being certified every year by TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited, a premier certification agency. The Company is now upgraded its systems to be ISO 9001:2015 compliant from May 2018.The Company has presently Five CNC turning centres and several supporting conventional machines to achieve a consistent size machined in a tolerance band of maximum ten microns. This narrow tolerance needs to be achieved in 100% of components 24 hours a day.Presently, Company has expanded the factory shop floor area to 10,000 sq. ft from 3500 sqft with state of the art material handling systems including Goods and scissor lifts to facilitate our potential growth and diversify our product portfolio. Moreover it is optimising processes by introducing newer technology such as Turn Mill centres and CMM measuring instruments capable of producing components for the defence, railways and aerospa
Read More
The Misquita Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹140.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Misquita Engineering Ltd is ₹51.94 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Misquita Engineering Ltd is 0 and 5.17 as of 18 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Misquita Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Misquita Engineering Ltd is ₹52.5 and ₹177 as of 18 Dec ‘24
Misquita Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.03%, 3 Years at 76.09%, 1 Year at 195.88%, 6 Month at 118.83%, 3 Month at -16.38% and 1 Month at -7.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.