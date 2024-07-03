iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Misquita Engineering Ltd Share Price

140.6
(-5.00%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open140.6
  • Day's High140.6
  • 52 Wk High177
  • Prev. Close148
  • Day's Low140.6
  • 52 Wk Low 52.5
  • Turnover (lac)5.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Misquita Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

140.6

Prev. Close

148

Turnover(Lac.)

5.62

Day's High

140.6

Day's Low

140.6

52 Week's High

177

52 Week's Low

52.5

Book Value

27.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Misquita Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Misquita Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Misquita Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:20 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.48%

Non-Promoter- 40.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Misquita Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.69

2.69

2.69

2.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.91

3.62

3.1

2.75

Net Worth

10.6

6.31

5.79

5.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.68

6.51

7.2

6.34

yoy growth (%)

2.68

-9.6

13.53

17.42

Raw materials

-5.33

-4.4

-5.26

-4.48

As % of sales

79.73

67.72

73.06

70.75

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.75

-0.59

-0.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.29

0.65

0.47

0.39

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.24

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.17

-0.08

-0.06

Working capital

0.54

-1.83

2.54

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.68

-9.6

13.53

17.42

Op profit growth

-49.29

1.72

144.79

91.3

EBIT growth

-45.94

6.8

30.54

40.44

Net profit growth

-52.33

22.62

18.02

134.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Misquita Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Misquita Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Thomas Constance Avinash Misquita

Whole Time Director & CFO

Gail Lucia Misquita

Independent Director

Noel Luizinho Quadros

Independent Director

Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta

WTD & Additional Director

Desidoria Anthony Misquita

Additional Director

Rahul ChandrakantNaik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ShambhooNathPandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Misquita Engineering Ltd

Summary

Misquita Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Misquita Engineering Private Limited on March 04,1998. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Misquita Engineering Limited on October 18, 2017.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Metal Machining Components. It is the major component supplier and job worker to a manufacturer of washing machines in the Indian market for Front Loading washers. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company for the last seven years being certified every year by TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited, a premier certification agency. The Company is now upgraded its systems to be ISO 9001:2015 compliant from May 2018.The Company has presently Five CNC turning centres and several supporting conventional machines to achieve a consistent size machined in a tolerance band of maximum ten microns. This narrow tolerance needs to be achieved in 100% of components 24 hours a day.Presently, Company has expanded the factory shop floor area to 10,000 sq. ft from 3500 sqft with state of the art material handling systems including Goods and scissor lifts to facilitate our potential growth and diversify our product portfolio. Moreover it is optimising processes by introducing newer technology such as Turn Mill centres and CMM measuring instruments capable of producing components for the defence, railways and aerospa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Misquita Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Misquita Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹140.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Misquita Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Misquita Engineering Ltd is ₹51.94 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Misquita Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Misquita Engineering Ltd is 0 and 5.17 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Misquita Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Misquita Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Misquita Engineering Ltd is ₹52.5 and ₹177 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Misquita Engineering Ltd?

Misquita Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.03%, 3 Years at 76.09%, 1 Year at 195.88%, 6 Month at 118.83%, 3 Month at -16.38% and 1 Month at -7.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Misquita Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Misquita Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Misquita Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.