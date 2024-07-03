Summary

Misquita Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Misquita Engineering Private Limited on March 04,1998. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Misquita Engineering Limited on October 18, 2017.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Metal Machining Components. It is the major component supplier and job worker to a manufacturer of washing machines in the Indian market for Front Loading washers. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company for the last seven years being certified every year by TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited, a premier certification agency. The Company is now upgraded its systems to be ISO 9001:2015 compliant from May 2018.The Company has presently Five CNC turning centres and several supporting conventional machines to achieve a consistent size machined in a tolerance band of maximum ten microns. This narrow tolerance needs to be achieved in 100% of components 24 hours a day.Presently, Company has expanded the factory shop floor area to 10,000 sq. ft from 3500 sqft with state of the art material handling systems including Goods and scissor lifts to facilitate our potential growth and diversify our product portfolio. Moreover it is optimising processes by introducing newer technology such as Turn Mill centres and CMM measuring instruments capable of producing components for the defence, railways and aerospa

