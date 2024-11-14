|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
Misquita Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 14h November, 2024
|Board Meeting
6 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
Misquita Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday September 06 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 06th September, 2024
|Board Meeting
22 Jun 2024
|22 Jun 2024
Intimation of Reappointment of Mr. Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta as an Independent Director of the Company
|Board Meeting
30 May 2024
|16 May 2024
Misquita Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 30th, 2024.
|Board Meeting
30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares upon conversion of warrants
|Board Meeting
18 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
Misquita Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Monday, March18th, 2024. Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of the Company Held on Monday, March 18th, 2024.
|Board Meeting
28 Feb 2024
|28 Feb 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares and convertible Warrants
