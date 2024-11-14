iifl-logo-icon 1
Misquita Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

140.6
(-5.00%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Misquita Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Misquita Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 14h November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Misquita Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday September 06 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 06th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jun 202422 Jun 2024
Intimation of Reappointment of Mr. Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta as an Independent Director of the Company
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
Misquita Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 30th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares upon conversion of warrants
Board Meeting18 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Misquita Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Monday, March18th, 2024. Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of the Company Held on Monday, March 18th, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares and convertible Warrants

Misquita Engg.: Related News

No Record Found

