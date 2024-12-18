iifl-logo-icon 1
Misquita Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

140.6
(-5.00%)
Dec 18, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.68

6.51

7.2

6.34

yoy growth (%)

2.68

-9.6

13.53

17.42

Raw materials

-5.33

-4.4

-5.26

-4.48

As % of sales

79.73

67.72

73.06

70.75

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.75

-0.59

-0.58

As % of sales

8.03

11.65

8.19

9.22

Other costs

-0.48

-0.69

-0.7

-1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.28

10.61

9.84

15.88

Operating profit

0.33

0.65

0.64

0.26

OPM

4.94

10

8.89

4.12

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.24

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.19

-0.31

-0.21

Other income

0.26

0.38

0.4

0.5

Profit before tax

0.29

0.65

0.47

0.39

Taxes

-0.07

-0.17

-0.08

-0.06

Tax rate

-23.74

-26.58

-18.4

-15.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.22

0.47

0.39

0.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.22

0.47

0.39

0.33

yoy growth (%)

-52.33

22.62

18.02

134.39

NPM

3.41

7.36

5.42

5.21

