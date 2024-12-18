Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.68
6.51
7.2
6.34
yoy growth (%)
2.68
-9.6
13.53
17.42
Raw materials
-5.33
-4.4
-5.26
-4.48
As % of sales
79.73
67.72
73.06
70.75
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.75
-0.59
-0.58
As % of sales
8.03
11.65
8.19
9.22
Other costs
-0.48
-0.69
-0.7
-1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.28
10.61
9.84
15.88
Operating profit
0.33
0.65
0.64
0.26
OPM
4.94
10
8.89
4.12
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.24
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.19
-0.31
-0.21
Other income
0.26
0.38
0.4
0.5
Profit before tax
0.29
0.65
0.47
0.39
Taxes
-0.07
-0.17
-0.08
-0.06
Tax rate
-23.74
-26.58
-18.4
-15.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.22
0.47
0.39
0.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.22
0.47
0.39
0.33
yoy growth (%)
-52.33
22.62
18.02
134.39
NPM
3.41
7.36
5.42
5.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.