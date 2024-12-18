Misquita Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.29
0.65
0.47
0.39
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.24
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.17
-0.08
-0.06
Working capital
0.54
-1.83
2.54
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.63
-1.53
2.68
0.14
Capital expenditure
1.29
0
0
0.88
Free cash flow
1.92
-1.53
2.68
1.02
Equity raised
5.05
4.1
2.39
1.77
Investing
-2.35
1.48
-1.89
0.94
Financing
-0.51
-1.24
0.64
1.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.11
2.8
3.83
5.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.