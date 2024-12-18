iifl-logo-icon 1
Misquita Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Misquita Engineering Ltd

Misquita Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.29

0.65

0.47

0.39

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.24

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.17

-0.08

-0.06

Working capital

0.54

-1.83

2.54

-0.02

Other operating items

Operating

0.63

-1.53

2.68

0.14

Capital expenditure

1.29

0

0

0.88

Free cash flow

1.92

-1.53

2.68

1.02

Equity raised

5.05

4.1

2.39

1.77

Investing

-2.35

1.48

-1.89

0.94

Financing

-0.51

-1.24

0.64

1.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.11

2.8

3.83

5.14

QUICKLINKS FOR Misquita Engineering Ltd

