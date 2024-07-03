Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹6.93
Prev. Close₹6.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.59
Day's High₹6.93
Day's Low₹6.36
52 Week's High₹10.6
52 Week's Low₹6
Book Value₹2.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.49
P/E29.7
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.6
9.61
7.61
7.87
Net Worth
20.6
18.61
16.61
14.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.26
20.91
19.3
16.51
yoy growth (%)
-31.77
8.31
16.86
2.66
Raw materials
-5.75
-11.51
-11.49
-9.64
As % of sales
40.35
55.07
59.53
58.37
Employee costs
-1.04
-1.2
-0.87
-1.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2
1.91
2.72
2.15
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.49
-0.47
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.48
-0.66
-0.94
Working capital
-1.01
6.74
1.27
1.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.77
8.31
16.86
2.66
Op profit growth
8.8
-17.66
9.19
21.52
EBIT growth
13.98
-21.44
21.19
39.12
Net profit growth
7.89
-30.58
70.77
36.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,459.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.59
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.2
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.55
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Kumar Poddar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dinesh Poddar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shilpa Dinesh Poddar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rhea Poddar
Independent Director
Madhusudhan Lohia
Whole-time Director
Aryan Poddar.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prabhat Dinesh Poddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhoomi Thakkar
Independent Director
Rahul Gupta
Independent Director
Harsh Agarwal
Summary
Established by Ramprasad Poddar of the Siyaram Poddar Group, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Limited (SVSL) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1981 with the name Rajesh Synthetics Ltd. It changed the name to Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd on 10th September, 1999. Till 1989, SVSL was a part of the Siyaram Group. Progressively, it went on to build its own brand Vinayaka.The Company is a leading textile and branded apparel company having its corporate office in Mumbai. It deals in Textiles Fabrics, Readymade Garments and Yarn Doubling. It launched aggressive marketing schemes and introduced variety of cotton and P/C shirting fabrics to cater to the demand of the RMG and Corporate sector.The Company has modern weaving facilities comprising of Somet Super Excel Looms, yarn doublers and stitching facilities at its two plants located at Tarapur and Palghar in Maharashtra, which cater to over 4 lakhs of linear metres per month. The Company is marketing its products directly to certain big retail chains, the RMG sector, garment exporters and corporate houses. Their esteemed customers include prominent corporate houses like The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd., Pantaloon Retail(India) Ltd., Trent Ltd.(Westside), Royal Classic Group(Classic Polo), Reliance Industries Ltd.(Vimal Brand & Reliance Retail), Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.(Madura Garments), ITC Ltd. (John Players), Indus League Clothing Co. Ltd., Raymonds Apparel Ltd., Lifestyle
The Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd is ₹59.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd is 29.7 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd is ₹6 and ₹10.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.56%, 3 Years at -18.74%, 1 Year at -6.05%, 6 Month at -7.95%, 3 Month at -11.18% and 1 Month at -1.73%.
