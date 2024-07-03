iifl-logo-icon 1
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd Share Price

6.61
(-3.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.93
  • Day's High6.93
  • 52 Wk High10.6
  • Prev. Close6.83
  • Day's Low6.36
  • 52 Wk Low 6
  • Turnover (lac)3.59
  • P/E29.7
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.36
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

6.93

Prev. Close

6.83

Turnover(Lac.)

3.59

Day's High

6.93

Day's Low

6.36

52 Week's High

10.6

52 Week's Low

6

Book Value

2.36

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.49

P/E

29.7

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.00%

Non-Promoter- 490.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.6

9.61

7.61

7.87

Net Worth

20.6

18.61

16.61

14.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.26

20.91

19.3

16.51

yoy growth (%)

-31.77

8.31

16.86

2.66

Raw materials

-5.75

-11.51

-11.49

-9.64

As % of sales

40.35

55.07

59.53

58.37

Employee costs

-1.04

-1.2

-0.87

-1.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2

1.91

2.72

2.15

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.49

-0.47

-0.48

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.48

-0.66

-0.94

Working capital

-1.01

6.74

1.27

1.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.77

8.31

16.86

2.66

Op profit growth

8.8

-17.66

9.19

21.52

EBIT growth

13.98

-21.44

21.19

39.12

Net profit growth

7.89

-30.58

70.77

36.53

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,459.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.59

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.2

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.55

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Kumar Poddar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dinesh Poddar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shilpa Dinesh Poddar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rhea Poddar

Independent Director

Madhusudhan Lohia

Whole-time Director

Aryan Poddar.

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prabhat Dinesh Poddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhoomi Thakkar

Independent Director

Rahul Gupta

Independent Director

Harsh Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Established by Ramprasad Poddar of the Siyaram Poddar Group, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Limited (SVSL) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1981 with the name Rajesh Synthetics Ltd. It changed the name to Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd on 10th September, 1999. Till 1989, SVSL was a part of the Siyaram Group. Progressively, it went on to build its own brand Vinayaka.The Company is a leading textile and branded apparel company having its corporate office in Mumbai. It deals in Textiles Fabrics, Readymade Garments and Yarn Doubling. It launched aggressive marketing schemes and introduced variety of cotton and P/C shirting fabrics to cater to the demand of the RMG and Corporate sector.The Company has modern weaving facilities comprising of Somet Super Excel Looms, yarn doublers and stitching facilities at its two plants located at Tarapur and Palghar in Maharashtra, which cater to over 4 lakhs of linear metres per month. The Company is marketing its products directly to certain big retail chains, the RMG sector, garment exporters and corporate houses. Their esteemed customers include prominent corporate houses like The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd., Pantaloon Retail(India) Ltd., Trent Ltd.(Westside), Royal Classic Group(Classic Polo), Reliance Industries Ltd.(Vimal Brand & Reliance Retail), Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.(Madura Garments), ITC Ltd. (John Players), Indus League Clothing Co. Ltd., Raymonds Apparel Ltd., Lifestyle
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd is ₹59.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd is 29.7 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd is ₹6 and ₹10.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd?

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.56%, 3 Years at -18.74%, 1 Year at -6.05%, 6 Month at -7.95%, 3 Month at -11.18% and 1 Month at -1.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.00 %

