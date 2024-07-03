Summary

Established by Ramprasad Poddar of the Siyaram Poddar Group, Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Limited (SVSL) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 1981 with the name Rajesh Synthetics Ltd. It changed the name to Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd on 10th September, 1999. Till 1989, SVSL was a part of the Siyaram Group. Progressively, it went on to build its own brand Vinayaka.The Company is a leading textile and branded apparel company having its corporate office in Mumbai. It deals in Textiles Fabrics, Readymade Garments and Yarn Doubling. It launched aggressive marketing schemes and introduced variety of cotton and P/C shirting fabrics to cater to the demand of the RMG and Corporate sector.The Company has modern weaving facilities comprising of Somet Super Excel Looms, yarn doublers and stitching facilities at its two plants located at Tarapur and Palghar in Maharashtra, which cater to over 4 lakhs of linear metres per month. The Company is marketing its products directly to certain big retail chains, the RMG sector, garment exporters and corporate houses. Their esteemed customers include prominent corporate houses like The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd., Pantaloon Retail(India) Ltd., Trent Ltd.(Westside), Royal Classic Group(Classic Polo), Reliance Industries Ltd.(Vimal Brand & Reliance Retail), Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.(Madura Garments), ITC Ltd. (John Players), Indus League Clothing Co. Ltd., Raymonds Apparel Ltd., Lifestyle

