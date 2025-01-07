iifl-logo-icon 1
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.66
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.26

20.91

19.3

16.51

yoy growth (%)

-31.77

8.31

16.86

2.66

Raw materials

-5.75

-11.51

-11.49

-9.64

As % of sales

40.35

55.07

59.53

58.37

Employee costs

-1.04

-1.2

-0.87

-1.03

As % of sales

7.35

5.76

4.51

6.28

Other costs

-4.68

-5.63

-3.84

-2.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.82

26.95

19.89

18.15

Operating profit

2.77

2.55

3.1

2.83

OPM

19.47

12.2

16.06

17.18

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.49

-0.47

-0.48

Interest expense

-0.63

-0.4

-0.21

-0.28

Other income

0.14

0.25

0.31

0.08

Profit before tax

2

1.91

2.72

2.15

Taxes

-0.46

-0.48

-0.66

-0.94

Tax rate

-22.97

-25.21

-24.48

-43.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.54

1.42

2.05

1.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.54

1.42

2.05

1.2

yoy growth (%)

7.89

-30.58

70.77

36.53

NPM

10.81

6.83

10.66

7.3

