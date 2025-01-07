Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.26
20.91
19.3
16.51
yoy growth (%)
-31.77
8.31
16.86
2.66
Raw materials
-5.75
-11.51
-11.49
-9.64
As % of sales
40.35
55.07
59.53
58.37
Employee costs
-1.04
-1.2
-0.87
-1.03
As % of sales
7.35
5.76
4.51
6.28
Other costs
-4.68
-5.63
-3.84
-2.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.82
26.95
19.89
18.15
Operating profit
2.77
2.55
3.1
2.83
OPM
19.47
12.2
16.06
17.18
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.49
-0.47
-0.48
Interest expense
-0.63
-0.4
-0.21
-0.28
Other income
0.14
0.25
0.31
0.08
Profit before tax
2
1.91
2.72
2.15
Taxes
-0.46
-0.48
-0.66
-0.94
Tax rate
-22.97
-25.21
-24.48
-43.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.54
1.42
2.05
1.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.54
1.42
2.05
1.2
yoy growth (%)
7.89
-30.58
70.77
36.53
NPM
10.81
6.83
10.66
7.3
