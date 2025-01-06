iifl-logo-icon 1
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.61
(-3.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Swasti Vinayaka FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2

1.91

2.72

2.15

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.49

-0.47

-0.48

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.48

-0.66

-0.94

Working capital

-1.01

6.74

1.27

1.39

Other operating items

Operating

0.25

7.67

2.85

2.1

Capital expenditure

0.03

1.28

0.01

0.35

Free cash flow

0.28

8.95

2.86

2.46

Equity raised

12.27

8.04

4.51

3.72

Investing

-0.51

-0.93

0.95

0

Financing

-2.88

5.24

0.99

1.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0.7

0.63

Net in cash

9.16

21.3

10.01

7.85

