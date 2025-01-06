Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2
1.91
2.72
2.15
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.49
-0.47
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.48
-0.66
-0.94
Working capital
-1.01
6.74
1.27
1.39
Other operating items
Operating
0.25
7.67
2.85
2.1
Capital expenditure
0.03
1.28
0.01
0.35
Free cash flow
0.28
8.95
2.86
2.46
Equity raised
12.27
8.04
4.51
3.72
Investing
-0.51
-0.93
0.95
0
Financing
-2.88
5.24
0.99
1.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0.7
0.63
Net in cash
9.16
21.3
10.01
7.85
No Record Found
